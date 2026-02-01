Three Things I Have Learned From Being In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A List of Things That Can Help You As You Figure Out Life

College has been many things for me: it’s been a disaster, a mess, super fun, amazing. It has taught me many things and helped me grow as a person. All the ups and downs of being here have taught me three things that I will carry with me.

People can be inconsiderate

I know what you’re thinking–wow straight to the point and brash, but it’s the truth. You’re going to learn that people tend to look out for themselves here and don’t even consider your feelings for a moment. You might get a roommate who has her boyfriend over 24/7 and doesn’t help out around the dorm, or a classmate who doesn’t do their part of the assignment and risks your grade since they decided to use ChatGpt/AI. You’re going to meet people from all different walks of life and interact with many different personalities. It’s important to look out for yourself and always put yourself first. It’s also important to know that not everyone you meet will be like this. You’ll find friends who uplift you and will laugh with you at the tiniest of things. You’re going to meet classmates who help you study and keep you company while you complain about a professor. It’s all about balance. You’ll find your community and you’ll find what you need to run away from.

Thank You, Freshman Year

Asking For Help is a Must

Going into University is already tough. It’s a jarring experience. After the first week you are on that high of getting into a routine and feeling no need to reach out for help. However, you are going to need help. There are no ifs or whats about it. There are always so many resources you can find through your RA, which I recommend you go to first, or at community centers on campus. Reaching out to professors is always a good choice, because whenever it’s about the class, or something personal going on in your life, they can help direct you to the proper sources to help you academically. If you don’t ask for help, it can spiral very fast and make things harder for your life. I suggest reaching out the moment you start to struggle, or even feel confused, no matter how jarring it may be

Having Hobbies is Always a Great Thing

Coming into college can be lonely. You’re not going to have the same friend group you did as in high school and you’re going to have to start from scratch. I learned that to build that community, you need to go out and find your people via clubs or interests. Having a hobby is a great way to do these things because you can easily join a club at your university that has other folks who share your passion. This way, you can form a bond based on what you like and not have forced awkward proximity friendships. That’s how most friendships start in freshman year and it can eventually lead to tension. You can find these clubs through fairs or even befriend classmates in your major classes.

How to Not Be THAT Freshman: Written by a Freshman

None the less, your college years will be the best time and I hope this article can help you achieve that a lot easier!