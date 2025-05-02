The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My freshman year started in August, and I was scared and nervous for what was to come. I was scared about going into a new environment, with all new people, away from home for the first time. My first year of college has been eventful, with lots of late nights out on the weekend, hanging out with friends, and going to different events and activities to make the most of my freshman year. I attended almost all of the basketball games, joined several clubs, and I made countless memories. Even though my freshman year has had ups and downs, I cannot be more thankful for everything that I experienced.

One of the best things that I did first semester was join Her Campus. I have always had a passion for writing, and joining Her Campus allowed me to meet so many new people, all girls who shared the same love for writing as I do. When I went to the first meeting, I had no idea what to expect. However, as soon as the meeting started, the room was filled with a warm and bubbly energy and after the meeting ended, I immediately knew that I wanted to be in it the club.

I have grown so much as a person since I arrived here in August. I have learned patience, the value of hard work, and most importantly, I have learned to be independent. Over the year, there were so many times when I was scared to do something alone, but there was no one that I could ask to do it with me, so I forced myself to do it alone. I have learned so much and gained so many new experiences.

One of the most important things that I have learned is that you might not always be motivated to do work, but showing up for yourself is so important. I got burnt out several times this year, and there were days where I could not get myself to do my homework. However, I learned that even when you are not motivated to get work done, there is no one telling you to get it done but you.

My freshman year has been far from perfect. However, I made so many memories that will stay with me forever, and I will always look back on this year and cherish it. Now, I am two weeks away from the end of my freshman year, and I look back on this year with so much gratitude. I am excited for summer and what it has to offer, but I also cannot believe that my freshman year of college is almost over.