The Last Dinner Party Live!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concert Review

On April 7th I got to hear one of my favorite bands live. D.C. was the eighth stop of their “From the Pyre” tour, and the biggest, selling out a venue that could hold up to 6,000 people. I have been a casual fan since 2023, but their last two albums have gotten me obsessed with their music and inspired by the messages within them.

The Last Dinner Party is an English alternative, indie-rock band from London that formed in 2021. Their group consists of five members: Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Aurora Nishevci, and Georgia Davies. These members play a wide range of instruments which adds to the unique sound of the group.

All of the members contribute to vocals, but I would say Abigail provides the main vocals for a majority of the songs. As for physical instruments, she did play the piano a tad. Lizzie plays guitar. Emily plays guitar, flute, and mandolin. Aurora plays piano. Georgia plays bass. All of the members are incredibly talented and hearing them live was truly a life changing experience. The vocals were so incredible and watching a person play an instrument live is always mesmerizing.

I attended this concert with my girlfriend and friend. The concert started at 8 PM with the doors opening at 6:30 PM, but we arrived early enough to have time to get merch and food. I got a black t-shirt with a green and pink design, featuring the members on the front and the tour dates on the back. The quality was really nice and it might be one of my favorite concert shirts to this day.

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We got in line about thirty minutes before the doors were set to open. The line was already pretty long but by the time we got inside we were relatively close to the stage. Though general admission standing can be pretty grueling on the legs by the end of the night, it is definitely worth it to see your favorite artist that close.

The opener was Florence Road, which is an Irish rock band with four members: Lily Aron, Emma Brandon, Ailbhe Barry, and Hannah Kelly. It took me about two songs to realize that I had seen them on TikTok and actually followed them. The first video that I ever saw of them was them actually covering The Last Dinner Party so hearing them live felt full circle! I wish I had checked out some of their music beforehand, but some of their songs now live in my playlist. I love discovering new music and this was no exception.

The Last Dinner party came on at about 9 PM and I was elated! It always feels so magical hearing an artist you love live. Especially when they sound just as good as the recording. They opened with “Agnus Dei” which is one of my favorite songs on their newest album From The Pyre.

I was so mesmerized by everything. The stage came to life with their presence. Their outfits fit the theme of their concept and it elevated their concert. Lizzie, who was standing on stage right in front of me, had the most gorgeous makeup. Abigail was so expressive with her lines which were accompanied with dancing. Emily’s dress was stunning. Aurora had a captivating presence with her marching-band uniform adjacent outfit. I loved everything about the stage.

Something important to note was that Georgia was currently away from their tour, recovering from a broken back. I know her presence would have enriched their performance just as much, but the band did a wonderful job dedicating songs to her and reminding the crowd that she would be there if she could.

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Abigail did a lot of interactive speaking with the crowd which is something that I love, especially when the group is not as big. I feel like there is more intimate performer-crowd interaction. She even had a cute little dance lesson for the final song of the show, which gave the crowd more time with them. Abigail talked about how D.C. was the first ever location that they performed at in North America which ultimately made this performance so important to them.

One of my favorite songs they performed was “Rifle” which is on their new album. “Woman is a Tree” has a beautiful acapella beginning and that was amazing to witness life, especially because the vocals were a perfect mix of raw and pure. This group has always been open about queerness and acceptance to those who are queer in any way, shape, or form. The song “Sinner” was dedicated to the “gays and the theys” which always makes me happy. At some point during the concert Abigail even got a pride flag from the crowd and placed it on the stage.

This is a group I really want to see again. Their vocals are just as good live as their recordings, which is what really sells an artist to me. If you take anything from this article, at least take some song recommendations. Of course I recommend the songs already listed above, but if you are curious, “The Scythe”, “Inferno”, and “On Your Side”.

I loved this concert with all my heart and it has changed the listening experience for me because I only have positive memories attached to it. I recommend their music to anyone.