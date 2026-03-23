TWICE “This Is For” Concert Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past few months, K-pop superstars TWICE have been on their 6th world tour and just finished the 2nd leg of their North American tour. Their previous tour included Toronto, Ontario in Canada, but for the first time, this tour included Vancouver, Montreal, and my family’s hometown, Hamilton, about an hour outside of Toronto. As a huge TWICE fan, I couldn’t pass up the chance to attend, especially since it gave me a chance to see some family.

I’ve been to a lot of K-pop concerts, and three TWICE concerts within that, and I can say with absolute certainty this was one of my favorite experiences yet. TWICE did something new and rarely seen in live music, they did a 360-degree stage! This included three large stages and two runways connecting them, close to the shape of a two. This 360 stage transformed the concert experience, it’s set in smaller venues to accommodate four-sided, large screens above the stage. It gave concert-goers a full view of the entire stage and performances at all times.

Ticketmaster.com

I will admit, I was skeptical of the 360-degree stage, worried that I wouldn’t be able to see all the performances or miss moments between members and whatnot, but I truly felt there was not a bad seat in the house. At concerts with traditional setups, it can feel like the only good seats are the ones right in front of the stage. With a 360-degree stage, you are always within view of the performers, and if you aren’t, there’s a huge screen that reflects it, making it visible at all angles.

Twice are top performers, and even with viewers at all angles, they didn’t miss a beat. This was another bonus of the 360-degree stages: there was almost always a member close to you. They utilized the large stages for group dances, but for songs that didn’t have a group choreography, they spaced out across the length of the stage. It was such a phenomenal concert experience.

Photo by Alexa Malberg

However, if you are looking to get a close-up of your bias, the 360-degree stage can make that a little tough. Knowing where the members will be especially during encore or medleys where they roam the stage is difficult. It’s all hit or miss whether your favorite member will be on your side of the stage.

The ticketing for floor entry is general admission, but with a 360-degree stage it’s not the challenge it normally is. There is such a large barricade that people have been able to move around and follow the members. This was especially seen during solo performances, where I had seen people running from side to side trying to get pictures and videos of the members.

Overall, TWICE are truly an unforgettable concert experience, no matter where you sit. They are performing for two days in Orlando, March 27th and 28th at the Kia Center, tickets are still available for as little as $75 for upper bowl. If you can go, you should!