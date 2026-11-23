This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up roughly 30 minutes away from D.C., I never gave it much thought. For the majority of my life, going into D.C. always involved someone coming in from out of town and seeing the sights like the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the National Mall. There’s nothing wrong with any of these places, but doing the same thing repeatedly has started to make going to D.C. feel like a chore. This all changed over the summer when I went to D.C. for an entire weekend, without any sort of purpose other than to just have fun. For once in my life, I did not have to take someone else around D.C. and I could plan my own adventure.

Seeing the Tourist Attractions as a Tourist

Ironically, one of the first things I did was visit museums that are considered to be quite touristy. Some of the museums I visited included the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the National Gallery of Art, and the Hirshhorn Museum. While I could have visited these museums several years ago, I never did. I had never even bothered to think about visiting them. It was amazing to see that since I visited these museums for the sole purpose of pleasing myself, I really enjoyed my visit. I was able to actually take my time to admire the art and not worry about whether I had enough time left before visiting the next destination.

It helped me realize that if I had visited these museums while traveling to another city, I might have regarded them as an important part of the journey. However, since they were only a few minutes away from my hometown, I had never really bothered to go there.

Georgetown Felt Like a Different Side of D.C.

I also spent some time exploring Georgetown. I got all dressed up, had brunch, and did some shopping. I even explored the Georgetown Flea Market, setting a slow pace to walk around the area. If there was a store I felt like entering, I could. If I wanted to stop for something to eat, I could. And if I felt like simply walking around and seeing where it led me, I could do that as well. I was my own tour guide!

The Wharf in Every Season

The Wharf is yet another location that I’ve experienced differently based on what time of year it was. I have mostly associated it with Christmas since that’s when I’ve visited. Everything is decorated,the boats have lights, and there are bonfires where people can roast marshmallows and eat s’mores.

On my most recent weekend visit to D.C., which was in August, I took some time to go to the Wharf with my brother. It was fascinating seeing how a place usually associated with Christmas looks like in the summertime. This was a new experience for me.

As I was already visiting the Wharf, it meant that I also had the chance to visit the restaurants in the area. We decided to visit ilili DC since we wanted to try some Lebanese food. The restaurant had a beautiful interior. Another place we visited was Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips since it had been on my brother’s bucket list for a long time. We are huge fans of watching MasterChef as a family, and my family loved the judge Gordon Ramsay. That’s why going to his restaurant was exciting.

I Started Seeing D.C. Differently

This experience actually made me feel that I should see much more of D.C. The idea occurred to me that there were many things which I had been living around all my life, yet I had never visited those places.

One such place would be the Tidal Basin, where there are many cherry blossom trees. However, since there was a cherry blossom tree right outside my house, I had never felt the need to visit the Tidal Basin when cherry blossom season came. I have spent 18 years of my life in this area, yet I had never gone to D.C. to see the cherry blossoms. Obviously, seeing the thousands of cherry blossom trees surrounding the basin is not the same as seeing one cherry blossom tree outside my bedroom window.

I would like to visit the lantern festival in Washington D.C. as well. I have watched the festival online for many years now, but I have never actually gone. Every time I watch this festival, I am reminded of the lantern festival in Tangled or the one in which Lara Jean and Peter light up the lantern with “LJ & PK” inscribed on it in the movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

This trip has made me realize some things about myself. I stopped viewing D.C. as a place that I had already visited and started realizing all of the things that I haven’t done in D.C. yet. I had become so obsessed with the idea of D.C. being the place where I would take my aunts and uncles whenever they come to visit that I forgot to make plans to go there just for me.

A Freshman’s Guide To Washington D.C.