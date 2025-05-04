This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

coming from someone who is about to graduate

In less than two weeks I will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in English from George Mason University. I have spent countless hours reading all kinds of different books over the course of my time at GMU; Some drove me crazy and some stuck with me through each semester. I thought a good way to sign off was by recommending just a few of my favorites!

The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin

This book is a masterpiece. As someone who rarely likes sci-fi, it blew me away and kept me hooked until the end. Jemisin plays with time, character, and voice in a way I had never seen done before or since. I don’t want to say too much because the twists in this book are too good to even hint at but trust me, you’ll love it.

The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater

I read this book for a young adult fiction class, and it has been one of my favorite books ever since. The Raven Boys follow a group of friends searching for the lost tomb of a Welsh king that legend says will grant a wish to whomever discovers him.

It has magic, found family, romance, prophecies, and much more. I promise you’ll get completely attached to the characters and their quest for greatness. Plus, it takes place in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, just a few hours from GMU!

These Are The Books I’m Eager to Read

Persuasion by Jane Austen

Austen’s slightly lesser-known work is filled with just as much romance, drama, and humor as Pride and Prejudice. In Persuasion the main character, Anne, meets an old romantic partner once again—years after being convinced not to marry him. What follows is a confusing and drama filled romance classic of Austen’s writing.

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by V. Ram

This is the only graphic novel I read over the course of my degree, but it sticks out regardless. Dealing with mortality, change, and the beauty of life, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr follows the Death after she is forced to live as a mortal. The art is just as beautiful as the story, and you’ll be left thinking about this book for days after.

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

If you haven’t read this medieval book, you need to! I loved the alliterative verse and the classic medieval story, filled with knights, disguises, ominous villains, and a quest. It also includes characters from the legends of King Arthur. This story is such a rich and fun read!

Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert

Madame Bovary follows a woman who seeks nothing but the most romantic, extravagant, and exciting things that life can give her. She spent her life reading dramatic romance novels, and as a result, she strives to create that for herself, which leads to disastrous ends. Emma Bovary is a fascinating character, and Flaubert’s expressive prose brings her story to life.

Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare

I had to include some Shakespeare in this list! Twelfth Night, if you have never heard of it, is a comedy in which there are disguises, mistaken identities, and confusing romances. Like most of his plays, it’s been adapted several times, but nothing compares to the original. This is my personal favorite Shakespeare play!

The Best Books I’ve Read This Year

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Technically, this is cheating, because I read this multiple times before reading it for a class, but it’s one of my favorite books of all time, so I had to mention it. This book is the story of a group of friends studying Greek at an elite private school, and what leads to them killing one of their own. Tartt’s prose is immersive, rich, and complex, transporting you directly into the characters’ world (for better or for worse).

Fire to Fire by Mark Doty

Fire to Fire is a poetry collection focusing on grief, human connection, the impact of art, and the fragility of life. Doty also makes references to poets that came before him, as well as the art and people who have changed him. It’s a beautiful and moving collection that will touch and inspire you.

Each of these books made me excited to do my homework and are ones I will (and have) returned to in my own free time. Although literature has always been my biggest love, my time as an English major at GMU has deepened that love more than ever. Even the most challenging (or boring) reads have taught me something and grown me as a person. These books, in particular, though, have stuck with me the most. I hope you try them and find the same joy that I did.