Now more than ever, reading is important. Books are not just for reading for fun, but they educate us on larger topics at hand and help us understand the severity of situations that we can be facing. These are books that I want to read as they have been challenged to some degree over the last few years.

The Nightingale: This book has sat on my to-be-read shelf for probably six months. I have been in and out of a reading slump, but this book is one that I am so ready to pick up and read. The historical fiction aspect about two sisters in France at the time of World War II and how their survival is a struggle is something that touches my heart. This could be because I have sisters, so this story touches my heart dearly.

Wuthering Heights: In high school, I read an excerpt of this book, and it was something that has stuck with me. The style of writing is something so beautiful and something that draws me in. It is a tragic love story that touches on the tumultuous relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine. We experience a love story that has notes of revenge and tragedy with it.

Fourth Wing: This book is one that I want to give another try. I have attempted to start this book twice, but I cannot get myself to sit down and get into it. It is about a young woman who is forced by her mom to stop following her dreams of becoming a scribe to follow her mother’s expectations of joining the Basgiath War College and becoming a dragon rider in the kingdom of Navarre.

The Testaments: At the moment, I am reading The Handmaid’s Tale, and I am finding myself almost obsessed with it. It has me drawn in and sucked into the book as a whole. This book is one that I would love to read once I am done with the next few books in my TBR.

There are so many more books that I cannot wait to read, but these are the ones that I cannot wait to pick up and explore over the next few weeks.