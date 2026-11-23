This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Movie Review

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year has officially hit theaters. “Sunrise on the Reaping” tells the story of one of District Twelve’s only victors, Haymitch Abernathy, who was reaped for the second quarter quell. It navigates through relationships, friendships, and kinships, whether they be lifelong or temporary, and the impact they can have on one person. To quote Peeta Mellark, “Our lives aren’t just measured in years. They’re measured in the lives of people we touch around us.”

Now that I have seen the film, I have some serious thoughts about it and figured I would share them here. This will NOT be spoiler free, so read at your own risk.

My First Midnight Release

Cinematography

I miss colorful movies! So many people have said this already but I just wanted to reiterate it. Just the color difference between “The Hunger Games” and “Catching Fire” is pretty obvious when it comes to the shading of the films. Francis Lawrence (director of The Hunger Games franchise) told us that “Sunrise on the Reaping” would be colorful, and he did not disappoint.

Just from the trailer I could tell that vibrant shades of color were going to be a huge focal point of this film. In a letter Suzanne Collins wrote to the fans she said “For someone who was tribute-age during the seventies, the fabulous design was a blast from the past.” She goes on to say “Uli Hanisch expertly paints the world with eye-popping shades of violet and orange, putting it in stark contrast to the suppressive authoritarian regime.”

There’s one scene that stands out to me, which is the tribute parade. Anyone who has read the book knows that it went terribly wrong and it even resulted in injury and loss of life. Haymitch (played by Joseph Zada) looks up to President Snow (played by Ralph Fiennes), who is standing on a platform and is ultimately looking down at him. Haymitch begins to applaud him, making sure President Snow knows he is responsible. The bright purple and yellow smoke still lingers in the air behind him but as he is wearing all black he stands out. He does not fit in the manufactured machine that the Capitol is intending to shove him into to keep the cogs in motion.

Additionally, the interview scene featuring Caesar Flickerman (played by Kierran Culkin) is another extremely vibrant scene. Dancers in sparkles and glitter are practically tap dancing on the graves of those backstage, and the Capitol crowd loves it. Blinded by the limelight, they even laugh at Caesar Flickerman’s jokes about the savagery of the games.

Lastly, the arena was not a disappointment. When I first read the scene in the book Catching Fire where Katniss and Peeta are watching Haymitch’s games, it almost reminded me of WIlly Wonka’s chocolate factory. Katniss describes this arena as “the most breathtaking place imaginable.” In “Sunrise of the Reaping” Haymitch comments that it’s “Like they bottled the best day of spring and uncorked it.”

Vivacious fields of flowers and green grass. Blues skies and fluffy clouds that looked like they were meant to be bounced on. The idea of children killing each other in brutal fashion within this beautiful arena is a perfect parallel to the chariot parade. So much destruction surrounded by so much beauty. Everything about how the arena was described came to life in this film.

Music

I am in love with all of James Howard Newton‘s work, especially in the other Hunger Games films, so I knew I would not be disappointed. Just within the original trilogy, he has a way of composing music for each film, by not only building upon the musical foundations already present, but by putting a new spin on it that is unique to each movie.

I remember watching “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and hearing those familiar musical notations again. They made me feel so much nostalgia for the original series. The same thing happened in this movie, where it was uniquely Haymitch’s story, but because this laid the groundwork for the revolution, you could still get hints of Peeta and Katniss too.

Not only was the composed soundtrack outstanding, the album was too. It featured artists like Noah Kahan, Gigi Perez, Lizzy McAlpine, and so many more. Each of them created a unique song (or put a spin on an old one), to fit this film so well. They were so beautifully tragic in a way that’s hard to describe. The emotions I felt for this album are similar to those I felt for the original Hunger Games album. The country spin on a lot of them made me feel as though they were appreciating the Appalachian roots of District Twelve.

The Acting

Let me begin by saying that Joseph Zada is an extraordinary actor. I wish I had a more eloquent way to say that because I truly loved him in this role. He has a way of capturing emotion and pushing it out so everyone in the room feels it just as much as he does. Regardless of his Australian accent, his Haymitch dialect stayed true to Woody Harrelson’s dialect from the original series. That’s so impressive.

McKenna Grace did so much research on Maysilee Donner, even including the braid featured in the original fanmade film made years and years ago. I think her insisting the braid be in the film gives a wonderful hint of foreshadowing to Katniss Everdeen, especially since she was the owner of the Mockingjay pin that Katniss later receives. To have someone be so online and aware of what the fans want to see in this role is critical to emulate a perfect representation of her character. She captured the attitude and overall flair that Maysilee Donner carries herself with flawlessly.

There were so many more notable actors in this film that it’s so hard to recognize them all. Ben Wang was a perfect choice for Wyatt Callow, as he showed the touching change from him being the analytical “oddsmaker” to someone who looks out for others. Molly McCann captured the innocence and fear of Louella McCoy, who was truly a sweetheart.

There were so many big names in this film who dedicated themselves to their characters too. Ralph Fiennes was the perfect pick for President Snow as he always seems to play unsettling villains. The calmness of his threatening lines made them even more terrifying. Glenn Close played the erratic Drusilla Sickle, escort for the District Twelve tributes, who was only concerned about her own reputation.

Kierran Culkin, mentioned above, somehow melded the personality of Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman and older Caesar Flickerman into a new character who was witty, rude, and all about show business. Jesse Plemons morphed into his role of Plutarch Heavensbee, making it really hard for me to decide whether I should like him or hate him. When I watched his rebellious moments, it was so easy to cheer him on, but Jesse Plemons had a way of almost changing his entire personality into Capitol scum when he was doing something to benefit his character.

Whether they were die hard fans, or just wanted to be associated with the franchise, all of the actors in this film did an amazing job and for those who were playing existing characters in the movie franchise, they did a phenomenal job paying tribute to the old roles while still putting their own spin on it to make the character unique to them.

What I Wish They Included

Now, for a book adaptation, it was incredibly accurate. They touched most (if not all) of the huge points of the book so I can’t be too picky. However, I thought I would list some things that I wish they included and why.

Wyatt snoring: There is a specific scene in the book where Wyatt is confronted about his loud snoring. Haymitch makes a comment to himself that he won’t last long in the arena because he would be found. This is a direct foreshadowing to Haymitch seeing his name in the sky during the first night in the arena. Wyatt never made it to the first night. However, I will have more to add on this later.

Tribute interactions: In general, I wish they showed more interactions that Haymitch had with the other tributes, and how he gained their trust. Additionally, Masiylee created so many tokens for these tributes and I think a more in-depth coverage of her contributions to the Newcomer cause would have been such a sweet touch on her personality.

Chugging the milk: When Haymitch meets President Snow, there’s a moment when Snow is in need of milk and bread. After being told to grab a pitcher of milk for the president by Plutarch, he proceeds to chug the entire pitcher so there is none left. This would have been a perfect addition to the already rebellious streak he has going with Snow.

Killing the Capitol employees: Though they included a few key instances of Haymitch trying his best to break their machine, I wish they had included the scene where the Career tributes and the District Twelve tributes killed those Capitol employees. It was one more instance of things going wrong for the Capitol because the tributes were fighting back. It was a moment of rebellion for those within the game to finally exercise their power over the Capitol in a small way.

The chocolate: Out of all of these mentioned, the one I wish they would have included the most was during the end of the games. Haymitch finds Wellie in a tree by the noise of her bike bell. She and him are given a parachute of chocolates from the Capitol. Silka, after attempting to get them both, sits at the base of the tree and just cries. Haymitch drops some chocolate down to her and he hears her upwrap it, dampening her crying.

I think what is so beautiful about this scene is the fact that it helps us remember that everyone in the arena were children who were turned into pawns, not born as such. It made me think of the lines Cato says in the first movie. “I’m dead anyway. I always was, right? I didn’t know that ‘til now…One more kill. It’s the only thing I know how to do…bringing pride to my district.” Cato, though raised in a district where the victor rate is much higher than anywhere else, is still aware of the system he is trapped within. He had become a pawn, just as much as Katniss had. Or Silka. Or Haymitch.

Finding a Flaw in the Capitol’s Shield: The Hunger Games

Some of My Favorite Small Things

I figured that if I was going to mention some things I wish they included, I would also mention my favorite inclusions from the film.

Wyatt’s sacrifice: Though I mentioned the lack of snoring above being something I disliked about the movie, I think the film did something better. When Haymitch is running from the cornucopia, he sees Silka throw an axe–an axe that was aimed right for Lou Lou, a girl who didn’t know who or where she was. Wyatt stepped in front of her and took the axe instead, dying in her place. A boy who was described as heartless took an axe to the back for a girl he didn’t even know the real name of. That makes Wyatt Callow an incredible character.

Stepping off the train: When Haymitch steps off the train, returning home, he is standing above the three caskets: Donnor M., McCoy L., and Callow W. They proceed to show him repeatedly doing that for the tributes he had to mentor as well. Those tributes were his classmates, neighbors, and classmates’ children. That was a heartbreaking scene.

The Mockingjay: Haymitch was in the woods at Lenore Dove’s grave and he sees Burdock and Astrid walking in the woods a few paces away. Burdock has his bow and arrows with him and Astrid is holding Katniss as a baby. This not only shows Haymitch mourning the life he couldn’t have after his games, but it also hints to something else. As the camera zooms in on Katniss, “The Mockingjay” theme begins to play, as if to tell the audience that she will be the force to be reckoned with that will allow the sun to rise without a reaping.

The Epilogue: To have the original cast back on this film was a dream come true. To see Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson play the roles I grew up seeing them in in the year 2026 is still mind boggling. Haymitch with his geese in the meadow was the perfect scene to end the entire movie.

Overall Message

“I don’t sing when I’m told. I sing when I have something to say.” Is what Lucy Gray told Coriolanus Snow in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” I think this rings true for Suzanne Collins too. There were some main themes of this book that I think everyone should take away when they watch this movie.

Propaganda is everywhere and people should be aware of it. The Capitol takes Haymitch’s story and flips it on its head so the public never knows what truly occurs. Haymitch’s name was not plucked from a bowl and read to a crowd. Louella did not make it to the Hunger Games. Haymitch was not a ruthless ally. By creating illusions and manufacturing stories, the Capitol can keep control of the districts and even the Capitol citizens so the cycle of death never ends. It makes you wonder what we truly know about certain stories around the world. What’s constantly covered on the news and what’s not?

Nothing is inevitable. Things will not continue to be the way they always have just because it’s the way it has always been. Think back to the election this past year and how many states flipped blue because people took a stand and wanted Trump to face the consequences of his actions. People can come together and decide on change. Vote for a change. Speak for a change. Be the change.

Persistence is essential. We can see this with so many characters featured in this story, which took place 25 years before the actual rebellion in Mockingjay took place. Beetee never gave up his goal of breaking the arena. Plutarch never stopped being an informant. Giving up may seem like the easier option at times, but you try and try again until there is a tomorrow where everyone has rights. The right to love. The right to freedom. The right to just be.