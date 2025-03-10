The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate McRae’s latest album, “So Close to What,” is a testament to her growth as an artist and her ability to blend nostalgic elements with contemporary sounds. The album draws inspiration from early 2000s pop icons like Britney Spears and Nelly Furtado and offers a mix of dancefloor anthems and heartfelt ballads that showcase McRae’s versatility and emotional depth.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “I Know Love,” a duet with The Kid LAROI. This song combines modern trap elements with a romantic vibe, creating a unique sound that is both fresh and familiar. The chemistry between McRae and The Kid LAROI is palpable, and their voices complement each other beautifully. The lyrics explore the complexities of young love, making it a relatable anthem for many listeners.

Another highlight is “2 Hands,” produced by Ryan Tedder. This track has been praised for its catchy chorus and emotional depth. The production is polished and sophisticated, blending electronic beats with acoustic elements creating a dynamic and engaging listening experience. McRae’s vocal performance is powerful and emotive, capturing the essence of the song’s introspective lyrics.

“So Close to What” delves into themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. McRae’s lyrics are introspective and honest, often reflecting her personal experiences and emotions.

The production of “So Close to What” is top-notch, with contributions from one of the industry’s best producers, Ryan Tedder.

The album’s sound is a blend of electronic and acoustic elements, creating a rich and textured sensual landscape. The use of synthesizers and electronic beats gives the album a modern edge, while the acoustic guitars and piano add warmth and depth.

One of the most impressive aspects of the album is McRae’s vocal performance. Her voice is versatile and expressive, capable of conveying a wide range of emotions. Whether she’s belting out a powerful chorus or delivering a tender ballad, McRae’s vocals are always compelling and engaging.

“So Close to What” is a significant step in Tate McRae’s career, solidifying her status as a rising pop star. The album is a cohesive and well-crafted collection of songs that showcase her growth as an artist and her ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level. The blend of nostalgic and contemporary elements creates a unique sound that sets McRae apart from her peers.

Critics have praised the album for its nostalgic yet contemporary blend, noting that McRae draws inspiration from early 2000s pop icons while still maintaining her unique style. The album’s mix of dancefloor anthems and heartfelt ballads offers something for everyone, making it a versatile and enjoyable listening experience.

In conclusion, “So Close to What” is a testament to Tate McRae’s talent and potential as an artist. The album is a nostalgic yet contemporary pop journey that will resonate with listeners of all ages. With its catchy hooks, emotional depth, and top-notch production, “So Close to What” is sure to be a hit and further establish McRae as a force to be reckoned with in the pop music world.