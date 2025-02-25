Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Tate McRae
Tate McRae
@tatemcrae via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

I Love Tate McRae, But Her Alter Ego, Tatiana, Is *That* Girl

Amanda Brown

One artist has been absolutely dominating the pop genre, and that’s none other than the iconic Tate McRae. On Feb. 21, McRae released her third studio album, So Close To What. The album features songs about complicated relationships, confidence anthems, and yes, even a song with her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi. The album also showcases McRae’s alter ego, Tatiana, who fans haven’t been able to get enough of since the album dropped. 

McRae has previously opened up about her alter ego, Tatiana, who we have to thank for her electrifying stage presence. Tatiana began as an inside joke between fans, but McRae’s been speaking about this persona in interviews, dating back to 2023. 

In a December 2023 interview with People, McRae described this other half as someone completely different from her normal self. “I’m a pretty reserved Canadian who’s pretty shy in big groups. But I get onstage, and sometimes I’ll black out and be like, ‘What the f*ck is up, Boston?’ And my mom’s like, ‘Whoa, where did this come from?'” McRae said. “Just a totally different side of me. She’s feistier and doesn’t really give a sh*t.” After all, don’t we all have our own versions of Tatiana?

A month prior, McRae opened up about introducing Tatiana to her fans in an interview with Genius. “I had to snap into a mentality of not being so vulnerable and so honest and just being like, ‘Okay, there’s a whole other side of my personality that the entire world has no idea about.’ That’s Tatiana, for sure.”

Tatiana is still McRae’s muse, especially in her daring album So Close To What. At her Spotify listening party Q&A with Jake Shane in LA on Feb. 18, Shane posed the question, “Did Tatiana write any of the songs on the album?” to which McRae replied, “I think she wrote ‘Sports car’ for sure…I think she wrote ‘Miss possessive.’ I think she actually wrote a lot of the songs.” The singer added, “I feel like Tatiana, this alter ego, wrote maybe half of this album because I was on tour and I was living in this alter ego.” 

@enews

Tate McRae talks about her alter ego Tatiana ahead of her “So Close to What” album release, and she’s all wE! wanna be. 🔥 @spotify

♬ original sound – E! News

Fans of McRae have posted TikToks of the iconic alter ego, who has given us some of the best pop hits of the year.

@avaa_tatertots

@tate mcrae @t8 hq #tatemcrae #fyp #soclosetowhat #concert

♬ son original – ᴀ ᴠ ᴀ ᴀ 🐢
@nozomilyn

it’s gonna show up in my Spotify wrapped @tate mcrae #fyp #foryoupage #tatemcrae #revolvingdoor

♬ revolving door by tate mcrae – not lexie
@aleestylesss

YOU ARE INSANE @tate mcrae @t8 hq #tatemcrae #misspossessivetour #soclosetowhat #tatemcraetour #tatemcraeconcert #tatemcraefanpage

♬ original sound – ale

Everyone, say thank you to Tatiana for feeding us the absolute *best* hype music of 2025.

Amanda Brown is a current national writer for Her Campus, focusing largely on the Entertainment & Culture vertical. She was formerly the Summer 2024 Entertainment & Culture intern, writing about all things pop culture! Beyond Her Campus, Amanda is a sophomore Writing and Rhetoric major with an Honors Interdisciplinary Studies minor at James Madison University. Amanda is the Founder/President/Editorial Director of JMU's Spoon University chapter and the Junior Social Media Manager of JMU's Her Campus chapter. She is also a member of Gamma Phi Beta. In her free time, Amanda loves binge-watching reality TV (especially while drinking iced lattes) and going on long walks (ideally using it as a yap session or listening to music). Amanda loves reading romance novels while listening to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.