Strides in reproductive rights for virginians

looking on the bright side before a long 4 years

Project 2025 has officially begun, and many of us are concerned about its potential impact on bodily autonomy and reproductive justice. Our current presidential leader, Donald J. Trump, has plans to ban abortion nationally even when medically necessary, limit access to contraception, arrest medical providers who engage in these medical practices, spread misinformation on reproductive health, and more.

While these past few weeks since the inauguration have been difficult for many across the country, reproductive rights have been looking up in Virginia.

The Reproductive Freedom Amendment states that each individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, and this was recently passed in both bodies of the Virginia General Assembly (HJ1 and SJ247).

This brings us one step closer to enshrining the Amendment into the Virginia Constitution, so we can ensure that Virginians can make decisions about their own reproductive healthcare without the government intervening.

This includes the right to abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, and miscarriage management. In case we ever have anti-abortion politicians who want to restrict reproductive healthcare, this constitutional amendment will already be enshrined in the Constitution. It will show that the majority of Virginians believe reproductive freedom is a fundamental human right and that it has been passed through the Senate and House.

Virginians are also working on reproductive healthcare bills that will support gender-affirming care and the right and access to contraception, as well as oppose harmful legislation spreading misinformation and discriminating against transgender Virginians. Bills SB743 and SB1098 are shield provisions that will make it clear that Virginia prioritizes gender-affirming care access, as people living in states with restrictions shouldn’t have to travel for essential healthcare services.

As more states continue to enact reproductive healthcare bans, we will also continue to further protect those who risk their lives to provide this healthcare because the legality of their careers will become riskier.

HB1716 and SB1105 will protect the right to contraception with state-level protection since the overturning of Roe v. Wade involved some discourse about reconsidering the constitutional right to contraception.

This legislation would include the right to contraception in Virginia state laws and prohibit politicians from interfering with access to contraception.

The Contraceptive Equity Act (HB2371 and SB780) would require health plans to cover contraception without cost-sharing. Our legislature passed this bill last year but unfortunately, the governor didn’t sign it, instead proposing a vague exception to the bill.

Further, Virginians want to urge the opposition of “born alive bills” (HB2398, as well as HB2183 though this has already failed), tools for anti-abortion politicians to push misinformation and bully patients and their providers, so they can ban abortion.

These bills can be misleading for those who face pregnancy complications, especially because they prevent providers from delivering the best care. Virginians are also opposing over a dozen bills with plans to discriminate against and attack transgender Virginians, including trans youth. SB1074, and HB2146 would spread harmful misinformation about trans healthcare while HB1809 would attack trans youth in sports. HB2405 has already failed, as it prohibited gender reassignment surgery on those under the age of 18.

Lastly, Virginians are opposing HB2440 which plans to require students to view scientifically inaccurate and anti-abortion propaganda in schools as a part of public school health education.

Virginia is lucky to be the last state in the South offering reproductive freedom. And of course, reproductive rights aren’t the only thing to worry about these next four years.

In just the past few weeks there have been massive threats to DEI and attacks on immigrants without documentation. Project 2025 has plans to ruin progress in areas like climate reform, LGBTQ+ security, the Department of Education, gun reform, and so much more.

As informed citizens, it’s important for us to continue voting and using our voice.