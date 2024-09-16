This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Spoilers Ahead of Season 8!!

Season 8 of Selling Sunset was recently released on September 6th and I think it was the juiciest season yet. I am here to give the full scoop of what happened between Chelsea and Bre.

To give a recap, in season 7 Bre and Chelsea had a lot of drama around Bre’s personal relationship with Nick Cannon. Bre was a new mom at the time they were shooting and dealt with a lot of judgment from Chelsea in particular because Bre’s relationship wasn’t traditional. Mary and her partner were trying to fall pregnant when she had a miscarriage in the middle of the season. Chrishelle was trying to get used to the idea of her boss/ex-boyfriend having a new relationship with a younger woman while also dealing with the drama Nicole was making about her new relationship with her partner G.

At the beginning of this season, loads of apologies were made on camera regarding what was said last season. This included Chelsea apologizing to Bre, and Nicole apologizing to Chrishelle. But we all know, peace doesn’t last long on this show.

In this new season, I especially want to focus this article on the drama between Chelsea and Bre. Bre finds out personal information about Chelsea’s husband cheating on her through her friend Amanda. Amanda and Bre met up for lunch and Bre showed her screenshots of a conversation between Amanda and a guy friend confirming Chelsea’s husband at a hotel with another woman. Bre becomes conflicted and doesn’t know whether she’s the right person to tell Chelsea about her husband.

Two episodes later, Bre finally grabs drinks with Chelsea to break the news and they develop a bond through Chelsea’s heartbreak. Chelsea then takes time off the show to process the information. During this time apart, Chelsea seems to take in the idea that Bre brought this information to TV on purpose to ruin Chelsea’s life.

This is where the office starts to divide and friendships start to get ruined. Emma, another real estate agent on the show, completely takes Chelsea’s side without reviewing much information and this tosses her friendship with Bre in the garbage instantly. Chrishelle, on the other hand, tries to be a middleman to please both friends but ends up pissing off Chelsea.

All of this tension comes to a head when all four of them attend Mary and Jason’s dog’s funeral. After the service, Emma goes to talk to Bre and have a conversation to see out her side of the story and that’s when Bre goes off. Keep in mind, that none of the other people at the office know of this information about Chelsea’s husband cheating on her. It ends with Bre walking off and leaving the scene when the episode ends.

Since the show announced they were not doing a reunion episode, the fans have been listening to some podcasts the cast members have been on voluntarily.

Chelsea claims she heard rumors about her husband through the show and then set up the one-on-one conversation with Bre.

Chelsea then states that she divorced him because of irreconcilable differences, which was the main reason for their split. Shortly after it was revealed, it was reported that she believed he had been cheating on her for months. She stayed because she wanted to catch him in the act before officially filing for divorce.

Keep in mind, that this season was filmed in December 2023-February 2024. Chelsea officially filed for divorce from her partner in March of 2024 and is now not on speaking terms with him. Chelsea is currently staying in the house with her kids and is working out the divorce settlement for shared custody.

I think season 9 will be interesting to see because of the changed dynamics with friends. Also, Chelsea will become a single mom in the next season after making fun of Bre for her lifestyle.