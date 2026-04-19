Procrastination: Defeating The Ultimate Battle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How to Get Through Antagonizing Finals Season

Finals season has quickly come upon us, and I don’t know about you, but around this time is when I become a professional in procrastination. Suddenly my room needs to be deep cleaned and rearranged, I need to rewrite all of my notes using a different colored pen, and I somehow need to stare at my phone, doom-scrolling on TikTok for hours on end. Finals season is such a stressful, overwhelming, and to be quite honest, antagonizing time. However, getting through it takes just a few realistic strategies to help make that final push to the end of the semester, and for some, it is their last push until freedom!

The Final Stretch

First, understand why There is Procrastination

Procrastination may come off to others as just laziness, but in reality it is a response to stress, anxiety, or just feeling completely overwhelmed. When our brains see a 10-page paper or a 15 minute presentation that we need to complete we begin to panic and look for easier and much more rewarding distractions. Instead of beating yourself up, try to identify what is actually stopping you from pursuing the assignment. Are you confused about the material or assignment instructions? Burnt out? Afraid of failure? Once you name that problem, it becomes much easier to find a solution.

Break everything into painfully small tasks

“Study for biology final” or “Write the draft for a research paper” sounds like a nightmare. Instead, break it down into smaller, manageable steps, whether it is “review chapter 3 notes” or “write the outline for the introduction.” The smaller the tasks are the less intimidating it feels to complete, and the more likely you are able to start working. And starting is always the hardest part.

Final Exams or Final Papers

Romantize the grind

Studying is not always going to be the most glamorous, but it does help make it feel a little less unbearable and miserable. Light a candle, play a chill playlist, grab your favorite drink, and create a relaxing environment that you would actually want to sit in. When studying feels ever so slightly enjoyable, you are less likely to try and avoid it. I found that this makes the process of working even more productive and I can live out my early 2000’s college girl dreams.

Use the “just 10 minutes” rule

Tell yourself that you only have to study for 10 minutes, or give yourself just 10 minutes, maybe even less, to quick-write for your paper. Studying for hours, especially without a break, is not productive. It is exhausting. On the other hand, you can use the “just 10 minutes” rule by studying for 50 minutes followed by a 10 minute break. This will give you that ability to take a moment and retain the information and relax your body into a reset so when you come back you are able to be focused again. I find this extremely helpful because I am still able to prioritize myself and have time to do the things that I would rather be doing, but in moderation so I am still getting doses of serotonin.

Hold yourself accountable– but make it realistic

Accountability does not mean punishing yourself for not being able to get everything done in one sitting. It can be as simple as writing down your goals for the day or studying with someone who will be able to keep yourself, and them, on track. Even checking things off a to-do list can give such a boost of motivation. Nothing more helps me to hold myself accountable than writing down all of the things I need to do and seeing it in front of me, and as I check each task off, I feel even more ready to continue pushing myself and rewarding myself with either a sweet treat or a relaxing night watching my favorite shows. These small things can lead to bigger goals that you are able to accomplish.

Accept that “done” is better than “perfect”

Perfectionism is an aspect that fuels procrastination. If you are waiting for the perfect moment, the perfect mindset, or the perfect draft, then you will never start. Finals are about getting through and showing what you have learned throughout the semester, not achieving perfection. Do your best with the time, energy, and knowledge you have.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself

It is tempting to try and sacrifice sleep, meals, and even mental health, whether realizing it or not, during finals, but that tends to always backfire in the long run. Your brain needs the time to rest, eat food, and take a moment to step away from the screen, which can be so beneficial to the work being produced and the strain being put on your body. Making sure you are getting 8 hours of sleep or stepping outside for some fresh air can make a huge difference in your ability to focus and improve your mood.

Finals Recovery Guide: How to Reset After Finals Week

You got this!

Finals season may seem like a never-ending battle, but it is not one you have to lose to procrastination. Starting out small by dividing up assignments into smaller, achievable tasks, staying consistent, and giving yourself the motivation and grace will help you to ace those finals. You have made it this far for a reason and you are more capable than what your stress is telling you! You got this and don’t let anything get in your way of success!