My Top Movies Choices for the First Half of 2025

As the new year begins, it always feels like the clock is slowly ticking, with each tick slower than the last. However, one thing that gets everyone perked up is looking ahead to what is to come, especially movies. While I don’t have the mental capacity to review every upcoming film, here are my notable picks for 2025 from now to June.

Mickey 17 (March 7th)

Based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, this sci-fi comedy has been on the top of my list for a while. Without giving too much away, the story follows Mickey, a man whose body is copied and remade every time he dies.

Of course, the idea of regeneration is nothing new, but this was the first trailer in a long time that seemed to have an original idea. Additionally, it is of course pure coincidence that I am a strong Team Edward girl, and Robert Pattison just so happens to be playing the lead.

Until Dawn (April 25th)

As I am writing this, I am now finding out that this story will not be the same as the Until Dawn video game from 2015, however, it will take place in the same universe.

What made this game stand out was its use of the butterfly effect (players made choices that changed the ending of the game), as well as its movie-like way of storytelling. For fans of the video game and scary movies alike this will be an intriguing watch.

Lilo and Stitch (May 23rd)

Like most people I was not too excited for this remake when I originally saw the first few pictures of Stitch, thinking we had another Ugly Sonic situation.

Since then, after seeing the small commercial for the movie during the Super Bowl, I have started to become a little excited. Hopefully, they can do the original justice and bring a whole new audience of kids to this classic film.

How to Train Your Dragon (June 13th)

Most of us are probably familiar with this franchise (and if not, what are you doing here? Go watch it) so there is only one thing I want to comment on, Toothless. If you’ve seen the trailer, you’ll notice how all the dragons look visually stunning, while Toothless is a carbon copy of his animated character plus some realistic scales.

My issue with this is the point of a live-action remake is to bring parts of the movie to life that animation can’t (aka realism). Understandably so, the studio probably also wanted to avoid an Ugly Sonic situation, but this seems a little lazy to me. Does this mean I am not going to watch it? No. I’ll be first in line with my bucket of popcorn.

28 Years Later (June 20th)

Now if I haven’t bored you yet, this is where I need you to lock in because this is by far the film that I am anticipating the most. Following the first two movies, 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), this zombie film features stars such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.

What makes these films so crucial to the zombie genre, is 28 Days Later introduced the idea of having zombies run. Since the genre was starting to lose traction this caused the genre to have a major revival. It is worth mentioning, that there is a poem being read in the trailer, written in 1903 meant to mimic the sound of marching soldiers which has been used to scare those in military training camps. The film looks terrifying and I could not be more excited about it.

M3GAN 2.0 (June 27th)

Ending with a bit of a sillier movie, this film probably would have been okay without having a sequel, but I will still be going to see it nonetheless. In case you forgot, this film follows the first M3GAN (2022) about the android babysitter/friend who goes rogue.

To be honest, I never went into the first movie expecting it to be good, but I knew it was going to be hilarious, and I am carrying those expectations to the sequel.

Of course, there are still numerous films outside the ones I have listed. These picks are the ones I believe will either deserve more recognition or are likely to ‘go trending’. So get ready to head on out to the nearest movie theater (or your nest of blankets at home) and find out with me if these movies will hold up to my standards. Stay tuned for a future article on my top films for the second half of 2025.