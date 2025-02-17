This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

What to expect from the Mcu revival

Daredevil: Born Again comes to Disney+ on March 4, a long-awaited premiere date for fans of the original three-season Netflix series. This new series has been in the works for several years and will finally fully establish Matt Murdock into the MCU. Here’s what we know and what to look forward to!

Daredevil was originally brought to the screen by Netflix, with a three-season series that began in 2015. The original show, if you haven’t seen it, took the introspective and dark themes common in the character’s comics and built it into a near masterpiece.

This Daredevil, however, was completely unconnected from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, other than some incredibly vague references to the battle that took place in New York City in the first Avengers movie. Since the show ended in 2018, many people, including myself, have been hoping the vigilante could make his official entrance into the MCU.

Marvel Fatigue: An MCU Public Relations Discussion

Daredevil has finally been slowly making his way into the MCU for the past couple of years now, one small appearance at a time. His first appearance in Spider-man: No Way Home—as his daytime, lawyer self Matt Murdock—kicked off a series of cameos that fans have been hoping for since the finale of his Netflix series.

I still remember the complete joy and excitement I felt seeing him on the big screen at last! Since Spider-man, Matt has made appearances as himself and his vigilante form in She-Hulk and Echo.

Daredevil: Born Again, seemingly named as an homage to the well-beloved 1986 comic run by Frank Miller, will see all the same familiar characters—and the faces that play them—return. Charlie Cox will reprise the titular role, and Matt Murdock’s friends Karen and Foggy, as well as his infamous enemy Fisk, will all return with the same actors. There have even been hints at the return of the Punisher.

The big question that is still unknown about the Disney+ series is how similar it will be to the Netflix show and if it exists in the same universe or will it be a complete overhaul of the character?

How the Fantastic Four are Marvel’s First Steps in a New Direction

Although it hasn’t been confirmed if this is a follow-up to the Netflix Daredevil or is even in the same universe (the multiverse really complicated the MCU didn’t it?), the creators have made it clear that they are trying to match its themes and overall darker tone.

In fact, the show was originally set for an earlier release date, but after production was almost completely finished, and producers viewed early footage, they decided to rewrite the show to better match the tone of the Netflix show.

While I’ve been nervous about whether or not the MCU Daredevil will live up to its predecessor, this certainly seems like a good sign.

Daredevil is an incredibly complex and interesting character, constantly fighting inner battles while fighting crime. If you don’t know much about him or haven’t seen his devil horns in action, now is the perfect time to catch up on the original show and see him in his MCU form on Disney+ on March 4!