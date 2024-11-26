More of us should be wearing diva cups. Here’s why.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

for the uterus havers

Most of elementary and middle school sex-ed only teaches us about pads and tampons as options for containing blood while menstruating. Many of us start off by wearing pads for the first few years of our periods, and then we eventually transition to tampons when we learn that they are much more comfortable and “discrete.” While tampons can be a more convenient alternative to pads for many, there is still a large chance of developing Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) and irritation in the vaginal region. They can also be expensive (especially with inflation) and cause long-term health defects from dangerous ingredients according to several studies.

Diva cups (or menstrual cups) are reusable, silicone cups that can be inserted into the vagina to collect blood during a menstrual period. They are not addressed as much in sex-ed but have gained more recognition in pop culture in recent years, and for good reasons. They are a more feasible option financially, medically, sustainably, etc. Here are 5 reasons why people who experience menstrual periods should consider trying a diva cup:

1. They are much more cost-efficient long-term

A box of 36 regular Tampax pearl tampons from Target is a little over $10. For the average 5-day cycle, most people use about 20 tampons. Diva cups can last up to 5 years and generally cost between $25 to $50. In just one year, about 6 boxes with 36 tampons each will add up to be more than a diva cup that is good to use for several years.

2. You are at a lower risk of TSS

Diva cups only collect blood- they don’t absorb it and let it sit for hours like tampons, so there is a lower probability of TSS involved. There is still a small risk, but assuming you take care of your diva cup, remove your cup when it is full or within the recommended time frame, and practice good hygiene it most likely won’t occur.

3. They are far more environmentally friendly

The Washington Post published an article stating that tampons and pads can take hundreds of years to decompose. A professor of sustainable environmental systems also spoke about the environmental benefits that come with diva cups, since there will be a reduced need to prepare raw materials for tampons and less waste added to landfills.

4. They contain fewer chemicals than tampons

Manufacturing companies don’t want us to know, but certain brands have been found to include toxic chemicals like lead, arsenic, and cadmium in their tampons which obviously should not be in our genitalia/bodies. Diva cups on the other hand are made from 100% medical grade silicone with no added chemicals, latexes, dyes, or plastics.

5. They can be worn for longer periods of time

Tampons need to be removed every 4 to 6 hours and should never be left in for more than 8 hours. The length of leave-in time depends on the strength of your flow, but an average diva cup can be left in for up to 12 hours! Since they hold more blood than a tampon, they don’t require us to change as often and carry as many tampons around.

Diva cups do require some more maintenance, as you have to rinse your cup about every 12 hours to avoid bacterial growth. They also need to be boiled for a few minutes before your first wear of the cycle and then sanitized well at the end of each period. You may have some difficulty inserting the cup in on your first few tries, but it will eventually come naturally to you once you learn more about your body.

Despite the little bit of extra care that diva cups need, they can be more practical for many people, from environmental to health reasons. Of course, what matters most is your body’s own comforts. The New York Times released an article where you can learn more about which cups would best suit your anatomy and which options are best for beginners. Stay safe uterus-havers- we’re all here for each other.