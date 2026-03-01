Love at First Bite 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reviewing Dracula: A Love Tale

Since last year, my friend and I have been seeing ads for this new retelling of Dracula all over social media. We have been dying to see it. The only issue? It was only available in France. It wasn’t until recently that we found out they were going to show it here in American theaters, and we knew we had one mission.

To watch Dracula: ALove Tale.

To our surprise, trying to find the movie was actually harder than we thought, but nonetheless, we found a theater that was showing it.

We made our way to the theater later in the week and when we got there, it felt like a spooky environment, which was perfect for the film. Considering how there were only two people walking in the hall, it just bumped up the atmosphere.

Goths Night Out: Immersed in the World of Dracula

Right before we entered the theater, we were taken aback by the classic Dracula poster, and for a moment, we thought that we were watching the original Dracula and not the new Dracula. That was quickly answered when the new Dracula movie started to play right before we entered the theater.

The movie began amazingly. Instead of the original storyline, it hit a lot of great plot points that were needed to enter this new retelling. Now, to me, the issues began to arise once they got to the introduction of Jonathan Harker, an English lawyer. In my personal opinion, I felt like the entire plot flew out the window. There were a lot of missing plot points and a lot of unanswered questions. Now, I can probably assume what you’re thinking. What plot points could they have missed from this classic that was taught to us in high school?

Without giving up any spoilers, there were a few new characters added in and some of the old characters were taken out. When the scene wasn’t focused on Dracula, it was focused on these new characters which felt unneeded.

The Movies Will Never Be As Good As the Books

The ending was an even bigger mess. It destroyed the entire plot of the movie, and there were even more questions left at the end. If I were to rate this movie, I’d give it a C+ because the cinematography, costumes, and dialogue were great. I was in all of Mina’s makeup the entire time.

I honestly wouldn’t recommend going to watch this movie in person. I’d wait for it to come out on a streaming service.

