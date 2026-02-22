Is a Hobonichi Worth it?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For starters, I want to say I am horrible at sticking to things. As much as I love some of my arts and crafts, as well as my other interests, I get so caught up in other daily stuff that I often push my interests away. As a college student with two jobs, my week to week schedule never looks the same.

Like everyone else, I made some goals for myself for the new year. One was to read at least 5 books, since that’s all I read last year, and so far I’ve read 8! My kindle has been a life saver for me. Another goal was to keep up with a journal. I have definitely tried being consistent with journals before, but with little success. So, when hobonichi’s started popping up on my social media, I became obsessed and knew I needed to get one. There are a few different versions, but I chose the Hobonichi Weeks and the Hobonichi Cousins.

For my Hobonichi Weeks, I got the Junji Ito Timor design and I absolutely love it! The Weeks is a smaller, compacted journal which offers a weekly setup.I use the right side lto track my habits and the left side to take note of fun or important stuff that happened each day.

The Hobonichi Cousins default typically comes without a cover, and it’s in one color. Unfortunately, it’s a color I don’t like, but I got a cute case for it. I often see other people sticker bomb it to make up for the interesting choice of color. It is bigger than the Weeks and offers daily pages as well as weekly and monthly pages.

For the monthly section, many people like to do a picture a day or a doodle a day. I feel as though I have a boring life so pictures haven’t worked for me. I also suck at drawing, so I haven’t found much use for my monthly section other than birthdays.

The weekly and daily are my favorites. Why have a Weeks when the Cousin comes with weekly pages? Well, for me, I use the weekly section in the Cousins for to-do lists. Since the Cousin is bigger, there’s more room to write my never ending list of things to do.

The daily pages are my favorite though. I love to do a little bit of calligraphy and add stickers, but my favorite part is the washi tape. I put my washi tape on the left hand side in the same spot on each page, but I used different colors or patterns. It elevates the page just enough for me. I end with writing a recap of my day on the rest of the page and viola! Journaling (almost) everyday has been a success.

I adore the set ups and customizations that comes with the Hobonichi family of journals, and I’d definitely say they’re worth giving a try at least once!