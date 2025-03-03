This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

From someone who struggles with food

At the beginning of my college journey, I received a diagnosis that would shape my life: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, commonly known as IBS. At first, I thought the diagnosis would be the extent of my health challenges, and I could continue with my usual habits, simply being mindful of my condition. However, I soon learned that managing IBS was far more complex than I initially anticipated.

Fast forward three years, and I found myself grappling with persistent stomach issues yet again. Frustrated and desperate for answers, my mom decided to have me take a food sensitivity test.

I approached the test with a fair amount of skepticism. I didn’t fully understand the distinction between food sensitivities and allergies. To my surprise, I discovered that they are fundamentally different.

Giving Up Gluten: My Experience Going Gluten-Free

An allergy test is typically administered when someone experiences a severe physical reaction to a substance, such as anaphylactic shock from nuts or a strong aversion to certain environmental allergens like mold.

In contrast, a food sensitivity test is specifically designed for individuals with IBS to measure how their digestive system reacts to various foods rather than how the immune system responds.

The test results came in over winter break, and I was shocked to find that I was highly sensitive to more than thirty different foods. Two of the most surprising were baker’s yeast and wheat. Faced with this information, I made a bold decision: I would try going gluten-free to see how my body would react. Little did I know, this choice would transform my life in profound ways.

Almost immediately, I noticed a remarkable change. The stomach issues that had plagued me for years began to fade away. But it wasn’t just my digestive problems that improved; I started to recognize that various other symptoms I had dismissed were all connected to my food sensitivities. Brain fog, persistent headaches, joint pain, excessive fatigue, skin rashes, and bloating—all began to dissipate. It was as if a fog had lifted, revealing a clarity I had never realized I needed.

Now, as I approach my third month of being strictly gluten-free, I can confidently say I’ve never felt better. The experience has certainly had its challenges; dining out can sometimes feel like a puzzle that requires careful navigation and grocery shopping often feels like a scavenger hunt for gluten-free alternatives.

Yet, despite these obstacles, I find myself feeling immensely grateful. Grocery stores and restaurants today offer a variety of gluten-free products that simply weren’t available a decade ago.

Going Gluten Free

I’ve been fortunate enough to discover plenty of replacement options for my favorite gluten-free foods. From pasta to bread, desserts, and even comfort foods like meat dishes, I’ve been able to adapt my diet without feeling deprived. The variety has made the transition smoother, allowing me to enjoy meals without the fear of how my stomach will react.

In retrospect, my journey has taught me invaluable lessons about listening to my body and prioritizing my health. While living gluten-free can be challenging, it has opened up new avenues for nourishing my body and mind.

I look forward to continuing this journey and recommending others who may struggle to explore the possibilities of understanding their food sensitivities. It’s incredible to consider how understanding and altering my diet has dramatically improved my quality of life—and I feel empowered to take charge of my health moving forward.