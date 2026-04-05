Hello To The Hello Kitty Cafe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Around this time of year, the crash and burn state is real. Midterms leave us tired while we are fighting for our lives to prepare for finals.

During this time, it’s very important to know when to take a break and enjoy life outside of academia.This past weekend I went to Tyson’s with my older cousin and got to experience the Hello Kitty Café Truck. It usually comes annually across America. During the experience, I learned how refreshing it is to step away from all the discussion boards along with books and just enjoy life with your loved ones.

My Trip To The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The truck opened at 10 am but we got there early around 9 am. Surprisingly the line wasn’t long at all, but I think it had to do with the cold morning air along with the strong winds that hindered some folks from standing in line. It only took us about 45 minutes until it was our turn to decide what to get.

What I loved about this truck was there was a wide range of things. There was food, accessories, shirts/jackets, and mugs. These options are perfect for those who are indecisive. My cousin and I got snacks and mugs that were very adorable. Sanrio really put thought into the items for this truck, which I really did enjoy since some Sanrio merch tends to be more of a cash grab rather than actual care for the consumers interests.

After the truck, we went to Tysons and shopped around for a bit, we ended up finding a really cute Pochacco outfit for her son and continued to shop around more.

An Honest Review of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The entire experience was a refreshing break. It taught me to literally touch some grass and not be cooped up in my dorm. It also helped me get out of my senior year slump along with bringing back my whimsy.

I hope my experience has given you all some motivation to rip yourself away from the books and just enjoy life. While being an academic weapon is very important, it is also very important to take care of yourself and enjoy the little things in life.