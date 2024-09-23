This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Here are my three personal tips for keeping my hair looking and feeling great!

Double Shampooing

As a curly girl, I use many products when styling my hair. Personally, I only wash my hair once a week because my hair is naturally dry. If I wash my hair more than once a week, my curls will get very dehydrated.

Double shampooing is what gets that one-week build-up off my roots. It works by breaking down the build-up products that have created a cast around the hair strands, and the second shampoo cleans the hair after breaking down the product buildup.

For those who wash their hair more frequently, an alternative to double shampooing would be a clarifying shampoo. Clarifying shampoo is very easy to overuse! It is extremely stripping to the hair, so it should be used only once a week or every other week. Double shampooing and the occasional clarifying shampoo can work wonders for people whose roots get super oily.

Hair glossing

Madison Beer has recently made hair glossing super popular. I have not tried the one she uses, but at my hair salon, they use a salon-grade acidic hair gloss that comes in clear and many other shades. I use the clear shade, and the hair gloss acts as filler.

The gloss coats the hair strands and closes the cuticles to give the hair a nice, healthy, shiny look and feel. Since my hair has a little filler, it also helps with some of my frizz.

Hair gloss can also act as a coating and add vibrancy to one’s hair! For example, if a natural redhead wants to make their hair slightly more vibrant, a hair gloss with a tint of orange or red would work great! Over time, they do fade like most color services. The gloss will lose its grip on the hair cuticle after several washes, causing it to fade over time.

Conditioning

Deep conditioners and hair masks are my holy grail as someone with dry hair. I like to deep condition at least every other week, and my personal favorite is the Olaplex 4-in-1.

It is rich in texture and leaves my hair feeling super soft. When using normal conditioner, keep it away from the roots. Only brushing some through the ends ensures that your scalp won’t get oily too fast. For my girls who like to style their hair at home, it will keep your blow-drys looking fresh for a lot longer!

Another tip for dry hair girlies like me is to leave a little conditioner in after shampooing and go in with a leave-in conditioner afterward. A little extra hydration goes a long way.

Lastly, using conditioner before entering the pool can make a big difference. Conditioner acts as a coating to the hair and prevents your hair from sucking in all the chlorine, which can lead to a straw-like feeling in the hair. Using these three tips, I’ve added shine and decreased frizz, especially during humid days!