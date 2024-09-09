Curly Hair Routine: How I Style and Maintain my Curls

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For years, I struggled with insecurities about my curly hair. I’d often attempt to straighten it or follow online tutorials to tame my curls, but these efforts rarely produced lasting results. Eventually, I realized that the issue wasn’t my curls themselves, but the frizz caused by improper care. Through trial and error, I’ve developed a routine that helps me maintain my natural curls. Here’s my hair care routine, including some tips and common mistakes to avoid. Please remember that everyone’s hair is unique, and what works for me might not be ideal for you. Always consult with a professional stylist for personalized advice!

Step 1: Rinse, Shampoo, and Condition

Start your hair care routine with a cool water rinse, since cold water is healthier for your hair. The key is to avoid excessively hot water, which can strip your hair of natural oils. Focus on your scalp when shampooing. Gently massage your scalp with your fingertips to remove dirt and oil. Use a wet hair brush to detangle your hair, starting from the ends and working your way up. Consider using a clarifying shampoo once a week. This can help remove product buildup and restore your hair’s shine. For regular washes, opt for a moisturizing shampoo. Rinse thoroughly after each shampooing. This will ensure that no residue remains on your hair. Apply conditioner to the ends of your hair. Conditioner helps to hydrate and protect your hair, especially the ends which tend to be more prone to dryness and damage. Gently detangle your hair with the wet hair brush before rinsing. Finish with a cool water rinse. This can help seal the cuticle and add shine to your hair.

Step 2: Dry and Style

Once you’ve finished washing your hair, it’s time to dry. Air drying is generally the gentlest option for your hair. If you prefer using a hairdryer, be sure to use a low heat setting to minimize damage. Dab your hair with a soft cotton shirt or towel. Avoid rubbing vigorously, as this can cause frizz. While your hair is still damp, apply leave-in conditioner. This will help protect your hair from damage and add moisture. If needed, gently detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb. Congratulations! You’ve successfully completed your hair care routine. By following these steps consistently, you can help maintain healthy and beautiful hair.

Additional Tips and Notes

For curly hair, a comb is generally preferred over a brush. Brushing can disrupt the natural curl pattern and lead to frizz. Gently detangling with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb is often the most effective method.

Protect your hair while sleeping. Using satin or silk pillowcases can help reduce friction and prevent breakage. A bonnet is another option.

Wash your hair 1-2 times a week. Overwashing can strip your hair of natural oils, leading to dryness.

Experiment with different hairstyles. Cuts like the wolf cut, layers, or bangs can enhance your curly hair.

Limit straightening. If you choose to straighten your hair, do so sparingly to avoid damaging your curls.

Consider braiding your hair before bed. Braiding can help lock in moisture and prevent frizz, although it may temporarily alter your curl pattern.

