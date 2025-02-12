How The Fantastic Four Are Marvel’s First Steps In a New Direction

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

On July 25, Marvel Studios is officially taking its first steps in a new direction with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The first trailer dropped on Tuesday, and it looks even better than I could have ever imagined.

Before I even talk about the trailer, there are a few important things to understand here. First of all, this is not the first Fantastic Four movie, but it is the first MCU Fantastic Four movie. Marvel has only recently repurchased the rights to the Fantastic Four, meaning that previously, multiple other movies were created for them that have no relevance to the MCU. Additionally, these other films are notoriously bad—like a hot steaming pile of garbage bad. However, I would argue that the 2005 Fantastic Four is actually a cinematic masterpiece, contrary to popular opinion. But, anyways, the moral of the story is that this is an all-new Fantastic Four cast, and this is their first introduction into the MCU.

Marvel, additionally, has (rightfully) recently come under fire for a steep decline in the quality of their films, and for the general public’s seeming fatigue with superheroes. However, Fantastic Four: First Steps seems as if it could mark a turning point, with a return to genre film within the Marvel universe. Furthermore, it’s unclear exactly how the Fantastic Four will fit into the larger picture of the MCU, as the film is set in the 1960s while much of the MCU is set in the present day. Not to mention the fact that there’s been little to no mention of the Fantastic Four in the MCU up to this point. There’s speculation that this could be an alternate reality, but we’ll just have to watch to find out as the trailer doesn’t confirm things either way.

Now for the trailer itself! The first time I watched it, I literally shed a tear—and no, that is not an exaggeration; you can check my text messages. As a kid who grew up on superhero media and who has had to live through the current abysmal state of the MCU, this was a much-needed breath of fresh air.

One of my favorite things about Fantastic Four: First Steps is the decision to actually set it in the 1960s. The Fantastic Four are meant to be a kind of disrupted symbol of the nuclear family, proving instead to be a slightly unconventional super family. Their story has always done best being grounded in a more vintage aesthetic, something that the previous films have opted out of. However, with Matt Shakman, who previously worked on Wanda Vision, helming this project, the vintage aesthetic more than promises to deliver. The trailer visually looks stunning. I love the color grading, their costumes look amazing, and I’m living for the fashion.

Although the trailer is only a teaser, and doesn’t offer a ton of information, it seems to hint to the idea that all four of the main characters are going to be characterized in the best, and my favorite, possible ways. From the trailer alone, it seems like this is going to be a film about who the Fantastic Four are as people first and foremost, and superheroes second. Most importantly, Sue seems to be positioned as the team’s heart and soul. Throughout the trailer, Sue can be heard bringing the characters together, emphasizing their humanness and who they’ve always been above all else. Sue has always been my favorite Fantastic Four character, and for it to seem like she’s going to get her full moment in the sun finally makes me unbelievably excited. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that she’s played by Vanessa Kirby.

On that note, the cast is perfect. Although I had some doubts initially, they seem to have perfectly stepped into their roles and fully and completely embody their characters. I’m especially excited to see Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. The Human Torch’s look in the trailer is amazing, and I’m already in love with him in this role.

Overall, seeing this trailer has only increased my excitement for this film. I have real, true faith that it is really going to live up to the hype. So, here’s to hoping this is a fantastic new direction for Marvel!