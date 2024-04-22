College Do’s and Don’ts from a College Senior

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

21 Days. When writing this article, I have 21 days until I graduate from college and am completely done with school. 21 days until my “real” life begins. It is crazy to think that in just three weeks, I will be walking across the stage at Eagle Bank Arena and saying goodbye to the life I created here in Fairfax, Virginia. It is hard not to look back on the past four years and remember all of the fun and crazy experiences college brought to me. So, to honor these last 21 days of my college life, here are some do’s and don’ts that I wish I knew the summer before my freshman year.

Don’t Be Afraid of Change

The transition from high school to college is crazy and can be different for everyone. However, there are hundreds of other kids in your class that are going through the same thing; you are in this together! Also, don’t feel like whatever school you attend has to be the one for you. I transferred during my sophomore year because I was not happy and it was the best decision I ever made. If you know you would be happier somewhere else, don’t be afraid to make a change for yourself!

Do Talk to People in Class

The classroom is one of the best places to make friends. I am ashamed to say I did not try to talk to other students in my classes until the end of my sophomore year. I would say I am a shy person, but I don’t think that is an excuse not to brand out and try to make new friends. Suffering together through a bad professor or a rigorous schedule can bring two people closer quicker than you think, and I am glad to say some of the best people in my life I met during a class.

Don’t Take Rate My Professor Too Seriously

Everyone knows Rate My Professor as the golden ticket to knowing which professors to take and which to not take when making your schedule. While some ratings can be valid, I warn you not to take bad ratings too seriously. In my personal experiences, some of the worst rated professors have been the best. A lot of times students may get a bad grade or have one bad experience with a professor and take to RMP to take out their anger. It is okay to follow the warnings of others, but if you have to take a poorly reviewed professor, go in with an open mind!

Do Join Clubs and Organizations

Clubs are a great way to meet people that have similar interests, but also good to develop skills for your future careers. I unfortunately did not have the time to join any clubs until my senior year due to my involvement with the Women’s Soccer team at George Mason, but I regret it everyday. I recommend joining at least one or two clubs as early as you can!

Do Live Your Life

College is the only four years in your life where you have the best excuse to live how you please. Go out on a Tuesday night, go on that weekend trip with your friends, ask that cute person on a date! Live your college years like they are your last on Earth because some things are considered not as “acceptable” once you graduate.