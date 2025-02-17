The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In hopes of getting out of my procrastination of reading

I have always wanted to create a TBR (To Be Read) of my own and now is the best time to do it! I have a stack of books that keep piling up that I have been dying to read, so I am holding myself accountable by creating a list. My favorite genre is the dystopian/science fiction realm as I always feel like the work of art can be possible one day. Here is a list from start to end of what I want to accomplish:

The Handmaid’s Tale

This is at the top of my list because it is our monthly read for the Book Club I am in at George Mason, Book Buzz (a great club to connect with other people and find out more about other books).

“The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood has a rating of 4.14/5 on Goodreads and is a dystopian world set in the future and describes America as the Republic of Gilead. The book so far is very intriguing and I can’t wait to see how the rest of the book goes.

I have always wanted to read the book but never found an opportunity till now and I am so excited to finish the book so I can start watching the show adaptation on Hulu.

Fourth Wing

Next on my list is Rebecca Yarros’s “Fourth Wing” of the Empyrean Series. I remember this book series booming onto BookTok and I immediately felt this connection to it. So I instantly bought the first two books, and plan on buying the third, Onyx Storm, once I finish reading my list.

It has a rating of 4.58/5 on Goodreads, which already gives me great hopes for the book. The story’s basic summary is about a woman who must go from the goal of becoming a scribe to becoming a top-notch dragon rider. This training is intense and excruciating to those who perform and must come down to a life or death situation.

Iron Flame

Following the “Fourth Wing” novel is the sequel, Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros. Unlike the first novel, the rating was lower with 4.37/5 on Goodreads. This makes me a little worried about reading it as I don’t want it to ruin the first novel for me. I do not know a lot about this book because I don’t want to spoil it for myself if there is information about the first novel mentioned.

Chaos Walking

Next on my list is “Chaos Walking” by Patrick Ness. This book was 1000% an impulse buy only because it was Science Fiction and has Tom Holland on the cover…look at me spending my money wisely.

On Goodreads, the book has a rating of 4.45/5, which I am extremely happy about. I mean it had to have been good if Tom Holland plays the main character. The synopsis of the story is that in the dystopian world of the colony of “The New World,” where there is a ‘Noise’ that allows everyone to hear each other’s thoughts. If this ever becomes a real phenomenon, may I apologize in advance!

After reading this, I will definitely watch the movie, not just for Tom Holland, but also because I want to see how it is portrayed in the film.

The Six Olympians

Last on my list is “The Six Olympians” by Maria Alarcon. This was another book that I found on BookTok, and because it was science fiction, I felt very intrigued to read it. However, the Goodreads ratings do not appease my confidence in this book, as it has a rating of 3.39/5, which compared to my other choices, does not seem all that worthwhile.

I will of course still give it a chance, because as they say, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” The story is about the evolution of the six most powerful Olympian Gods and how they came into power. I love learning about the Olympian Gods and I find this rendition of them as teenagers to find their powers is such a cool insight that we never really think about.

My goal for this list is to read them all by the end of the Spring ‘25 semester or at least til the start of Fall ‘25 and give my review of the books and hopefully convince you all to read them or give your own feedback on the books! I’m hoping as well that this list will get me back into reading and my love of books :) Happy reading!