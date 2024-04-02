Is the “Fourth Wing” Series Really Worth the Hype?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A dragon without its rider is a tragedy. A rider without their dragon is dead. Rebecca Yarros, “Fourth Wing”

I don’t know about you, but for the past year, The Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros has been all over BookTok and my social media since its first book, Fourth Wing, was released in May 2023. On Goodreads, it was recognized as the best romance/fantasy novel of 2023. With its sequel, Iron Flame, released in November 2023, the hype for this series has been overwhelming- and it seems not to be dying down.

If you aren’t familiar with the story, Fourth Wing is a fantasy romance (romantasy) series that takes you on the unique journey of a 20-year-old girl named Violet Sorrengail. All her life, she was destined to belong in the scribe quadrant, living among books and history. However, her mother, who is the commanding general, has other plans for her. Instead, she forces Violet to become one of Navarre’s elite dragon riders, where she must study at a brutal and deadly military school called Basgiath War College. The series follows Violet’s journey through Basgiath, a path filled with dragons, political turmoil, and unexpected twists and turns.

I was initially hesitant to start reading it because of all the hype it is receiving. However, I eventually caved and bought the book because I couldn’t deny the beautiful cover. If you are also hesitant to start reading it, here are some of my quick thoughts on the first book. (Spoiler: I think it is worth the hype!)

One of the first things that stood out about the book is the world-building. As someone who doesn’t always read fantasy, I have difficulty adjusting to fantasy novels because of the confusing info-dumps and complex world-building. This makes it hard to connect with the book. While Navarre’s world-building is detailed and complex, I was immediately soaked in from the first page. I think what makes Yarros’s world-building successful is that, unlike many fantasy novels, she allows readers to learn more about the world along with Violet throughout the book.

Another aspect of Fourth Wing I enjoy is the main character, Violet. Now that I am in my twenties, I have discovered that there aren’t many characters in literature around my age anymore. I appreciate reading about a slightly older main character that differs from the typical YA protagonist. And unlike many main characters, Violet is complex and has a variety of layers to her character. One of the things that isn’t highlighted enough is that Violet has a chronic illness. She struggles to keep up with her fellow dragon riders because of this. However, she doesn’t let her illness define her or let it prevent her from kicking butt. So, it’s hard not to root for her.

Admittedly, my favorite thing about the book is the dragons! The dragons in this story do not disappoint. These majestic creatures are integral to the story. Most riders are paired with their dragon, and once they bond, they gain unique magical powers called signets. This unique element sets Fourth Wing apart from other fantasy novels I have read. I thoroughly enjoy learning about the different dragons, the signets, and how they work.

I also love how Yarros describes each of the dragons’ personalities. One of my favorite characters is Tairn, Violet’s bonded dragon. He is sarcastic but profoundly cares for Violet in his unique way. Tairn and Violet’s witty banter is always entertaining, which helps take the edge off for some intense moments.

While Fourth Wing has some cliché and dragged-out moments, I believe it is worth the hype. Although I have not yet finished the first book, I can’t stop reading it. It brings back a sense of nostalgia, reminding me of the popular dystopian/fantasy novels I read in middle school, like Divergent and Harry Potter. So, if you are looking for a good fantasy that will keep you up at night or a book filled with dragons, this book is for you!