Big Impacts, Small Acts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The People Who Are Powering Local Change

Have you ever wondered about what impacts that you could do right in your own neighborhood? Well I was able to find some incredible people who do incredible things for their community, all out of love for what they do and spreading it to those around them! Growing up in Northern Virginia, I have found that there are opportunities everywhere to participate in conventions, markets, or going to the endless shopping malls covering the DMV. However, none of those are particularly sentimental or impactful for our communities. They don’t really bring opportunity or networking to the very people we see everyday. But after fully getting to know of the opportunities and events happening in the Northern Virginia area, I was able to find such empowering organizations that are truly bringing opportunity to the community.

Open Mic Night

Do you have a talent that you are ready to show? Then come to Jirani Coffeehouse! It is located in Old Town, Manassas. They host Open Mic Nights at 6pm every Thursday! This is such a great experience if you are wanting to showcase your hidden talent. Whether it is singing, dancing, playing an instrument, or even if you’re rocking out to some music, it is an amazing opportunity to be able to showcase your talent. Or, if you’re like me and have no talent to showcase, come and watch the amazing people perform. They have fantastic food and drinks with all of your coffee favs. They even have a cute library if you want to come in and read a good book or have a studious moment to work on some homework!

I find this so inspirational on so many levels as it gives opportunity to people whose talents they thought they could do nothing with. It gives them the opportunity to be showcased to a new crowd and to network with all of these different artists that they would have never been able to meet without this. I found it also brought our community together as we are able to relax and enjoy all of the beauties of our community.

Fabric Scrap Swap

Do you have any hobbies that you are wanting to get into? Well, you’re just in luck! Jennifer created a community Fabric Scrap Swap for those who delve in sewing. I took time to interview Jennifer on her community impact and how much it not only means to her, but the way she is impacting sewers, one fabric at a time. Here are some exciting things she has to say:

When and where does the Fabric Scrap Swap take place?

“The swap happens once a quarter at the local Prince William County Libraries, specifically the Haymarket and Bull Run Libraries.”

Why did you start this impact?

“When I first started quilting, I bought a bunch of scrap and fabric after doing projects. I realized I had so much leftovers and I didn’t want to throw them away. I figured that there were other people out there who were in the same boat as me and decided to find a minimal and cheap way for people to come and swap out scraps. I started with the Haymarket library as they have free options and would be the easiest way for those interested to attend.”

How are you making an impact in your community?

“When I first started the swap, there was a family member and friend with me and two people who showed up who were interested and they were very nice and supportive of the event. There was a rule in the library that there needed to be eight people in attendance to be able to have the event. However the guy that was taking attendance of the rooms in the library told me he wasn’t going to put attendees because he wanted me to come back and knew that it was just the start of what could be a big impact.”

Has this helped you to grow a connection with your community? Have others said this has been beneficial for them?

“I talked with the two women who showed up and we discussed ways on how we could make this a full functioning event and how it could help build the scrap swapping community. They took some fliers with them and started to spread the word as they were also in quilting guilds and could find some individuals who would be interested. When the second show came around at the Bull Run Library, there were twelve people who showed up and the two original girls have gone to every show in support of building this community. Because there were many new faces, we introduced ourselves and I found out that some of the women were sewing pillows for homeless children and veterans and the scrap swap was perfect for them to make objects of different sizes. We also were talking about what were the best fabric stores in the area as the closest store with the best fabrics, JoAnn’s was closed, and I was able to get so much insight into stores I never knew existed. It was such a great experience and everyone was able to get something out of it and leave happy!”

Everyone Should Know How to Sew: Here’s Why

“We also had this woman come by our swap who dropped off 2.5 garbage bags worth of fabric scraps that she has had sitting in her house, who two, didn’t want to throw them away. When we told her that we would be continuously having the swap, she was ecstatic and said that she has many more bags to donate! We found that since so many women were interested, we found that we needed to tweak the dates a bit to make sure that individuals are able to get swaps and exchange the ones they have! Because of all of the new people interested, I want to use this space as more than just a fabric swap, I want it to be a space where we are able to mingle, to have show-and-tell on projects we are working on or just finished, and just be able to meet people of all ages who live in our community that we wouldn’t have been able to meet. “

Are there any limitations?

“Because we are using public libraries, one of the policies to use a Prince William Public Library is that we are not allowed to have any exchange of money; it has to be a completely free event for attendees. In addition, we have our own limitation set where attendees must have fabric to swap in order to participate so it is not unfair to others who have brought fabric scraps. However, for those who are just starting out with sewing, we provide them with a small fabric bag to help them get started or finish their project and, in hopes, encourage them to come back.”

What is the best way for those who are interested in participating to find more information or keep up to date with swaps?

“You can best find information on our Facebook Page. We post upcoming events and swaps and add other events that are happening in the quilting guilds or that members find. We currently have 38 members on our Facebook page and hopefully it will increase!”

What is the ultimate goal of this impact?

“The ultimate goal is to have a friendly environment for people who sew to get together and swap, talk, share ideas, build this community bigger, but my number one goal is for everyone to have fun! I want the group to be for all of us, not just for me.”

Jennifer’s Fabric Scrap Swap is more than just a way to exchange material; it is a community building opportunity and provides a sustainable way to get fabric for all the project ideas that come to mind! By turning “leftovers” into resources, especially for charitable projects like the pillows, this initative proves that one person’s scraps can then become another’s treasure. As the group continues to grow to a thriving community network, it provides a beautiful reminder that we have the ability to help out the community and be able to give back because there is always someone out there that benefits, whether it is you or a fellow community member. Whether you are a master quilter or picking up the needle for the first time, this swap offers you a place of belonging and connection.

Farmer’s Markets

As the warmer temperatures start rolling in and the growing seasons bloom, Northern Virginia communities have some exciting markets beginning to pop up! More than just a place to get some accessories or vegetables, the farmer’s markets in Burke and Haymarket serve as a vital part of the community to foster local connections and build sustainable living.

Why You Should Go (And Spend) At Farmers Markets

Burke Farmers Market

Located at the VRE parking lot, the Burke Farmers Market kicks off their season on April 18 and it runs every Saturday from 8am to 12pm through November 21. This market is a cornerstone of Fairfax County’s local food scene, offering everything from fresh-off-the-vine produce and farm-raised meats to creamy dairy products and artisanal coffee.

Beyond the average shopping list, Burke emphasized environmental and social responsibility. The market features dedicated composting stations, helping residents reduce waste while supporting soil health. For those utilizing SNAP benefits, the program provides essential access to fresh food and additional nearby market options that are available in Reston starting April 25. Furthermore, to make the experience even better, they have community musicians that often perform and provide a melodic background as you stroll through the vendor stalls.

Haymarket Farmers Market

Right in the historic Town of Haymarket, the Haymarket Farmers Market brings a festive energy to the heart of the town every Sunday from 9am-1pm starting April 12 through November 21. This market is a treasure to find creative finds and international flavors. Shoppers can find unique vendors like Gathering Springs, a farm based in Middleburg, alongside specialized stalls offering handmade soaps, vibrant houseplants, and handcrafted jewelry. Foodies can delve into diverse culinary foods, including Ilajua, which serves authentic Bolivian and Peruvian cuisine. Whether you are looking for a fresh loaf of bread from a local bakery or a special handcrafted gift, Haymarket offers a townsquare atmosphere that celebrates local entrepreneurship.

Kimberly Kao / Spoon

Join these Impacts

There are so many ways to get involved with your community and appreciate the opportunities that surround them. Whether you want to relax with some coffee and music, dive into a new hobby of sewing, or walk around the beautiful farmers markets, Northern Virginia has just the stuff for you! Embrace the area you live in and make the best out of the opportunities that you never would have expected to have!