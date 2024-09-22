Why You Should Go (And Spend) At Farmer’s Markets

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter.

Farmer’s markets are great during the summer as fresh produce and handmade goods provide a vibrant way for people to connect in the community. However, with rising prices due to inflation, it’s becoming hard for everyday individuals to spend at farmer’s markets.

Farmer’s market prices are likely higher than in the grocery store, but the reason behind it is warranted. Produce sold at farmer’s markets is mostly locally grown and organic. Not only is this better for the environment because of a decrease in emissions for transportation, there is also the added benefit of knowing where your food has come from. Produce at the supermarket can be from halfway across the country so it may not be as fresh since it took a while to transport. Instead, farmer’s market produce could have been picked that day.

Farmer’s markets don’t have just produce; many have meats, cheeses, and bread, just like a grocery store. These products are also fresher than those in the store. For the baked goods, such as bread, they are homemade fresh, most likely that day. This freshness, however, comes with an added expense. Weekly staples at the farmer’s market will cost more than if they were purchased at the supermarket. These rising prices from inflation have impacted ingredients that many vendors need to purchase to make their products. Naturally, if the price of the raw materials are increasing, the price of the finished product is going to cost more as well. Many families cannot afford these prices and do not have access to these fresh products.

Additionally, farmer’s markets provide a community-building aspect. Usually in the center of town, farmers markets showcase the local economy and serve as a place where individuals can get together and get to know those in their communities. Small businesses can have a table to promote themselves and local services can show how they are helping the community.

In a day and age where technology is taking over how people connect, farmer’s markets provide an opportunity to get to know others and connect. If you’ve moved to a new area and are looking to connect with others in the community, find a local farmer’s market. Bring some friends, experience the community, and spend money supporting the local businesses in the area.