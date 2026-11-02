Beyond Campus: How College Women Have the Upper-Hand in Elections

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why College Women’s Votes Matter

By: Cristina Birdsong

Between balancing midterms, jobs, and piles of homework, adding “politics” can seem like a boring chore you’d rather push off. Though we hear the same affirmation of “every vote matters,” it’s easy for us to feel disconnected from headlines and see the voting result as inconsequential. But the truth is simple: college women make up one of the largest and most active demographics in the nation. As major hubs for youth activism and social movements, universities give us the power to shape our futures.

Political Issues Aren’t Complex — They’re Personal

All the major decisions that shape our post-grad lives exist on the ballot. Voting isn’t just choosing major, prominent figures; it’s about local and state-level policies that impact our everyday lives. Starting small, policies surrounding Title IX protections and campus security measures are decided by regional elected officials. Also, these decisions relate to our bodies and well-being, including access to reproductive health resources and wellness services for student mental health support. Whenever we enter the workforce, votes on equal pay, workplace protections, and paid leave with student loan relief directly interfere with our financial freedoms. So, choosing to sit out means letting these significant decisions be made for you.

Debunking Common Myths

Here are responses to common worries that make students hesitate to vote:

“My vote doesn’t matter.” Local, state, and even congressional elections are usually decided by margins. Student votes in college towns have repeatedly changed school boards, municipal ballot measures, and state legislative seats.

“I’m not informed enough.” You don’t need to be a poli-sci major to be a voter! Spending ten minutes reviewing sample ballots or a non-partisan voter guide can give you all the information you need to make a vote.

“I don’t have enough time.” An image of waiting in hour-long lines usually comes to mind when thinking of Election Day. Luckily, with early voting windows, vote-by-mail options, and on-campus polling locations, planning ahead takes much less time than writing a discussion post.

Planning Your Vote

With these four steps, you can easily prepare for the poll and make voting day less strenuous:

Verify your registration: check your voter registration either at your campus address or home address. Choose a method: decide whether you’ll vote in person during early voting, by mailing in a ballot, or on Election Day Check requirements: review local rules for needed voter IDs or deadlines if you’re requesting an absentee ballot. Preview a sample ballot: use a non-partisan resource like Vote.org, Campus Vote Project, or Vote411 to research candidates and measures before reaching the ballot box.

Historically, women fought endlessly for the right to shape our democracy; today, young women have the same power to make a better tomorrow. Our voices and perspectives deserve to be heard and represented in city halls, state capitals, and federal institutions. Don’t leave your future in someone else’s hands; instead, register, map out a plan, inform your friends, and make sure your voice is heard.

