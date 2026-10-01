Here’s How To Host An Election Admin Night To Get Ready To Vote

A trend that’s been rising in popularity for the past year, admin nights were born from the need to accomplish all the tasks piling onto your never-ending to-do list — while also romanticizing your life along the way. (I mean, your overflowing inbox doesn’t seem so daunting when you’re pushing through it alongside your friends, with your favorite comfort show playing while you eat a bag of popcorn, right?) And, it turns out, admin nights can be for far more than just organizing your calendar or finally getting to your taxes. They’re also the perfect opportunity to make sure you and all of your friends are ready for the upcoming election.

The 2026 midterm elections are right around the corner (with Election Day on Nov. 3, in case it’s not already on your calendar), and with them comes an onslaught of deadlines to keep track of, candidates to research, and plans to make. TBH, it can feel overwhelming, but you can’t let that stop you from doing it! Enter: the election admin night.

What better way to ensure you’re ready to make your voice hear than a laid-back night with all of your besties, focused on double-checking your voter registration, looking through the proposed policies on your ballot, and, of course, eating snacks to keep you fueled through the night.

Here’s how to make the most of your election-themed admin night.

Put Together Your To-Do List

No admin night is ever complete without a to-do list, and election-themed admin nights are no exception. Before you gather all of your friends, make sure you have a game plan. for the night, starting with updating your calendar.

1. Figure Out Your Election Deadlines

The deadlines to register to vote are coming up fast, with each state deciding on its own individual date that people can register to be eligible to vote in the midterms. These deadlines range from Oct. 4 to Election Day across the country, so it’s important to check the rules in your area and add any deadlines you need to meet to your calendar. The deadline to sign up to vote by mail also varies from state to state, so make sure you check those dates too, especially if you know you won’t be in the area where you’re registered on Election Day.

2. Check Your Voter Registration

The next item on the agenda should be double-checking your registration status. It can be easy to lose track of your voter status, especially if you’re heading into your first election and can’t quite remember if you pre-registered before turning 18. Luckily, there are tons of resources to check your status so that you know exactly what needs to be done to ensure you’re eligible to cast your ballot on or before Nov. 3. Even if you know you’re already registered to vote, it’s important to make sure your registration is still active leading up to an election, so it can’t hurt to check.

3. Research Your Ballot

Last but certainly not least, you and your friends can make your way through the policies and candidates that will be on your ballot for the midterms. Showing up to the polls unsure of what will be on the ballot can be very stressful, so taking the time to go through your sample ballot to research each point before Election Day is a great way to help yourself feel more comfortable and confident when you cast your vote. Plus, you can make sure you aren’t confused by any strange wording on the ballot when you’re in the polling center.

Plan The Fun Stuff

Admin night is not just about getting things done; it’s also about having fun with your friends — so don’t forget the X-factor stuff to make it a good time!

1. Prep Food & Drinks

If you’re hosting, you can’t forget to provide food and drink to keep everyone going through the night. There’s nothing wrong with sticking to comfort foods and go-to snacks like popcorn, pretzels, and chocolate, but you could also go all out, making themed baked goods for your favorite candidate or with fun reminders to vote. (Who could pass up the chance to recreate Taylor Swift’s custom Biden-Harris cookies from the 2024 election with your own political message?)

An election admin night is also the perfect chance to make fun cocktails or mocktails to make the night a little more lighthearted amid all of the stressful political policies you’ll be looking into. It’s the perfect opportunity to try any recipes you’ve been eyeing, or even make original themed drinks to match the vibe of the night.

2. Set The Mood

For an admin night to really work, you have to balance being social with getting through the serious tasks at hand. This means creating the perfect ambience for your friend group. Curating an upbeat playlist to carry you through the night, selecting your shared comfort show, or putting the perfect movie on in the background can help make the night the perfect blend of laid-back and productive.

Whether you choose to put something somewhat political on, like the Hamilton soundtrack or The Hunger Games movies, or go a completely different route, opting for something comedic like Friends or a playlist of 2010s pop music, your friends will all love the chance to oscillate between researching what’s on the ballot and singing along to the song you all love that’s on in the background. Plus, it gives you the chance to find something that perfectly matches the friend group you’ve assembled to prepare for Election Day.