My Purse Obsession

Growing up, I was gifted numerous purses, mostly crossbody. I’ve never been into those big “mom” purses that become dark voids of lost jewelry or chapsticks. In high school, I used my backpack for outings or didn’t carry anything on me. I would shove a chapstick in my pocket and use one of those sticky wallets on the back of my phone because I came to find out I deeply despised crossbody bags.

Once I got to college, I got really into tote bags. I got a free one from a Mason event, and I’ve collected a few Sanrio and Snoopy ones since then, but I eventually got tired of the lack of pockets and mess I would create by continuously throwing stuff in them.

I eventually got a small My Melody lunch bag from Minoso because it had a few pockets and fit what I needed for work. I work in a hair salon, so I’ve seen many different bags our clients bring in. One client came in with a Hello Kitty bag that I thought was super cute, and she urged me to get one, telling me how much she loved it. It was the BAGGU x Hello Kitty and Friends Medium Nylon crescent bag.

I went home that night and ordered one in black since black goes with everything and is my go-to color for most accessories. I also decided to purchase their Sanrio Go bag set, and they have become some of my favorite things. I use the small Cinnamoroll one for my on-the-go makeup fixes, such as powder, chapstick, Starface pimple patches, and a small beauty blender and concealer for quick fixes.

Baggu is My Latest Accessory Obsession

I’m a total sanitary germaphobe (thanks to my high school cosmetology teacher, Mrs. Hall), so I usually carry hand sanitizer and a few Band-Aids with me as well. I usually transfer the bag into my school bag or any other bag I may take on any given day. I use the medium My Melody bag for on-the-go stuff for school, such as lotion, perfume, deodorant, hand sanitizer, and protein bars for my long days where I have classes back to back and need a quick snack.

My medium crescent bag holds just about everything I need: my small go bag, wallet, standard reusable bag for grocery shopping, an AirPod case, keys, and my 24 oz water bottle. Even then, I’ve got space for a few more things. I’ve had an irregular period cycle since I was 11, and I am terrified of not having period products on me in case I get it while I’m out and about, so I keep one pocket dedicated to my period products. The other pocket I dedicate to small things I may grab while I’m out and my lip combo for the day.

Baggu recently released a Miffy collaboration, and I fell in love with the small crescent bag in the collection. I was hesitant at first, since it is smaller than my beloved medium crescent bag, but sometimes I find myself not wanting to lug around my medium crescent, so I decided to go for it.

What is in My New Baggu Purse

This bag came with a key leash on the inside, which I love. It fits my keys, wallet, small go bag, AirPods, and phone. It does get a bit tight at times, but it’s perfect for the days I want to carry something lighter. I got the Miffy bag charm for some added cuteness and storage space.

Lastly, I recently purchased the Recycled Leather shoulder bag. I don’t like big bags, but as I approach graduation, the likelihood of my needing a more oversized purse to carry around my laptop and iPad to an office job increases, so I decided to go for it.

This bag fits my laptop and iPad inside a Baggu laptop case, keys, wallet, small go bag, and other miscellaneous things. I love that this bag also has the key leash, since it’s bigger and easier to lose them in all the space.

Overall, I love all of my products and honestly cannot wait to get more! There are rumors of another Hello Kitty and Friends collaboration coming out soon. I completely missed the first one, so I look forward to this next one. I highly recommend a Baggu bag to anyone who is looking for a spacious and versatile bag!