Flint and Steel

As a long-time fan of both silly movies and pixelated pickaxes, I have to admit I was excited for A Minecraft Movie.

However, as an avid film lover, I was also a bit on the skeptical side, knowing the history of live-action movies. Unfortunately, many video game films, or new live-action movies, have left audiences feeling pretty underwhelmed.

Growing up, I was part of the first generation to play Minecraft, back when it first came out in 2009. I remember racing home after school, arguing with my siblings over who had the first turn to use the computer, then playing with my friends.

Together, we spent countless hours building houses, exploring the nether, and even going on servers to play spleef or versions of the Hunger Games.

And who can forget the numerous YouTubers we have fallen in love with over the years? Channels such as SkyDoesMinecraft, DanTDM, and Captainsparklez have all lived in the hearts of thousands of fans, myself included.

So, needless to say, I was just praying that some movie god out in the world would let this movie be good. While I can’t say A Minecraft Movie will be the winning movie of the year anytime soon, here are my thoughts.

On top of my love for Minecraft, I think it is fair to say I have fairly high expectations for a film starring Jack Black. His acting can take films to the next level through both his physical comedy and his general courage to be as out there as possible.

While I did enjoy his performance, I do have to admit that I was left feeling a little bored during the movie.

Typically, when people make comments like “that’s a kids’ movie,” I argue back, explaining how some kids’ movies have better plots and story arcs than “adult movies,” but I can’t really say that’s the case here.

Now, I do have to preface that my friends and I went in expecting the movie to not be the best, so it could have definitely been worse. I do feel like the best way to describe this movie is by emphasizing that it’s most definitely intended for its target audience: kids.

Without spoiling the film, the storyline seems rushed with very little depth. The plot goes from point A, straight to point B, and that’s the whole story.

Regardless though, I feel that if you are a strong lover of Minecraft, and don’t go in with crazy high expectations, it can still be fairly enjoyable.

It felt almost nostalgic hearing the swells of the Minecraft game soundtrack, as well as seeing one of my favorite worlds come to life. (My top favorites were the villagers and Endermen).

Additionally, I deeply loved the tribute to the youtuber Technoblade, who passed away in June of 2022. I felt it was a sweet touch to the film, especially for someone who contributed so much to the fanbase.

Any younger fans of the game will be sure to have a blast, and even older fans will be sure to find something they can enjoy. So if you’re anything like me, grab your comfort movie blanket, buy some snacks, and head to the theaters!