Imagine waking up in a world that’s entirely made of blocks. The sun rises over the rolling hills of blocks, forests of cubes fill the horizon, and there is nothing limiting you, just your imagination. No rules, instructions — just you, blocks, and infinite possibilities. Minecraft is a game that’s not just for kids or gamers, but for literally anyone. Whether you want to be in touch with your inner architect, survivalist, or simply pick flowers, Minecraft has something for everyone!

With endless possibilities, Minecraft is perfect for creative expression! I’ve seen so many things that I would’ve thought were impossible to do on Minecraft … I mean many things. Some players create moving animations in Minecraft. Recently, I saw a scene from Rosé and Bruno Mars’s new song “ATP.” be animated in Minecraft, and that’s not all. Some people even recreate classic art in Minecraft. I simply can’t do all that, but I think it’s so cool that people can transfer real life art and even music videos in Minecraft. All I can do is barely survive the night. If you’re like me, you would love creating cute little cottages in a cherry blossom forest! I can’t recreate art, but I can definitely build my dream house and pick flowers.

It doesn’t end there! Minecraft can literally be used in education! Crazy, right? Minecraft: Education Edition is a version of the game solely meant to help teach subjects like chemistry, reading and coding! I wish schools would implement Minecraft into classes more often. It’s such a great way to not only teach students important skills, but in a way that entertains them and makes it easy to learn. I’ve actually played this edition and it’s so cool! You can literally make oxygen and other elements. If that isn’t enough, you can even implement Minecraft into different subjects like art and history. In an art classroom, students would be able to use Minecraft as an art medium and use different colored blocks and textures to create art. As difficult as it was, I once used Minecraft for a project where I had to create my dream house. My first thought was to do it in Minecraft since I can’t draw. Even more so, in a history class, professors could use Minecraft survival as a way to simulate historical challenges including farming, navigating, and trade. This would give a hands-on approach that would give students an idea of the struggles and innovations in a fun way.

As corny as it may be, Minecraft can create a lot of social connections. I’ve played Minecraft for a while and I’ve made so many friends who also love the game; I genuinely think it has strengthened our friendship. Minecraft gives you the ability to create worlds that your friends can join so you can all play together, even globally! Servers like Hypixela and Hermitcraft even allow large groups and global communities to connect. Hypixel is a global server that anyone from anywhere can join and play various mini games! It’s so much fun to join up with your friends and play! Hermitcraft, on the other hand, is a popular invite-only server that’s limited to gaming YouTubers. Members can play with each other and create content of them doing silly tasks. I think Minecraft is a nice and casual way to meet new people and solidify friendships.

Whether you’re using Minecraft to express your creativity, teach students, or create friendships, Minecraft is a sandbox at your will. There’s so much to do and create, so grab a pickaxe, punch some trees, and dive into this blocky universe! Log on and join the fun!