5 Underrated Horror Flicks That Deserve a Spot in Your Spooky Season Lineup

If you’ve already binged your way through the classics, Scream (1996), Halloween (1978), and The Conjuring (2013), and you’re craving something a little more offbeat, this list is for you. Whether you’re hosting a movie night with your roommates or just vibing solo with popcorn and fuzzy socks, these five horror-adjacent picks bring the drama, the camp, and the chaos. Let’s dive into the underrated gems that deserve way more love than they get.

Queen of the Damned (2002): If you’re into vampires with a side of rockstar angst, Queen of the Damned is your aesthetic. Based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, this film follows Lestat (yes, that Lestat) as he wakes from a centuries-long nap and decides to become a goth rock icon. Enter Akasha, the original vampire queen played by the late Aaliyah, who absolutely steals the show with her regal menace and killer wardrobe. The plot is wild, the soundtrack is peak early 2000s nu-metal, and the vibes are immaculate. It’s not Oscar-worthy, but it’s a whole mood.

Jennifer’s Body (2009): This one’s finally getting the recognition it deserves, but we’re still shouting it from the rooftops. Megan Fox plays Jennifer, a high school cheerleader who gets possessed by a demon and starts snacking on boys. Amanda Seyfried is her awkward bestie, trying to stop the carnage. Written by Diablo Cody (Juno), the dialogue is sharp, the satire is biting, and the feminist undertones hit harder than ever. It’s campy, clever, and surprisingly emotional. Plus, the “Hell is a teenage girl” tagline? Iconic.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003): What happens when two of horror’s most iconic slashers go head-to-head? Pure chaos. Freddy vs. Jason is exactly what it sounds like: Freddy Krueger (of Nightmare on Elm Street) and Jason Voorhees (of Friday the 13th) battling it out in a blood-soaked showdown. It’s gory, ridiculous, and surprisingly fun. You don’t need to be a die-hard fan of either franchise to enjoy the spectacle, just lean into the absurdity and enjoy the ride.

Van Helsing (2004): This one’s for the fantasy girlies who love a little monster mash. Hugh Jackman stars as Van Helsing, a monster hunter tasked with taking down Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, and werewolves all in one go. It’s giving steampunk, gothic romance, and early 2000s CGI chaos. Kate Beckinsale slays (literally) as Anna Valerious, and the whole thing feels like a video game come to life. Is it a little messy? Sure. But it’s also a blast.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007): If you love anthology-style horror, Trick ‘r Treat is a must-watch. Set on Halloween night, the film weaves together several spooky stories from a creepy school principal with a dark secret to a group of kids uncovering a tragic town legend. The stories are interconnected in clever ways, and the character of Sam (a tiny trick-or-treater with a burlap sack mask) has become a cult favorite. It’s eerie, stylish, and perfect for Halloween night.

So whether you’re into vampires, demons, slashers, or spooky folklore, this lineup has something for every horror-loving heart. Grab your snacks, dim the lights, and let the chaos begin. Happy haunting!