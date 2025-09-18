A Beginner’s Guide to Horror Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a long-time horror fan, I often find myself trying to get my friends to watch scary movies with me, but every time, the same issue arises: they don’t want to be scared.

It’s something I don’t relate to as a lover of the genre, but it’s also a feeling I can understand. I used to be the biggest wimp ever when it came to horror, so I’ve come up with some gateway movies that I think anyone can enjoy!

Scream

If you haven’t seen this classic franchise, then you need to start it as soon as you finish this article!

Scream isn’t just a “scary movie,” it’s also a comedy. It mixes horror elements with meta movie commentary that makes me laugh every time I watch it. I even convinced my friends to watch it with me last Halloween, and trust me, it was a hit! It’s hard to stay scared when every scene is laced with irony.

The movie follows Sidney Prescott, played by scream queen Neve Campbell, and her friends as a masked killer known as “Ghostface” terrorizes the fictional town of Woodsboro, California. This movie has so many recognizable lines and images — don’t tell me you haven’t seen the iconic white mask before!

Scary Stories to tell in the dark

Based on the iconic children’s novel, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is one of the most fun horror movies I’ve seen recently. It follows Stella Nicholls and her friends as they discover a book filled with creepy tales that somehow begin to occur in their real lives.

This movie’s target demographic is teens and young adults, but I think it’s a good time for anyone interested in cool special effects and an awesome soundtrack featuring Lana Del Rey. Fair warning, though: in my opinion, this one has the scariest visuals when it comes to the monsters out of all the movies on this list, so if that freaks you out, maybe try another one first!

Happy Death Day

This hilarious film stars Jessica Rothe as Tree Gelbman, a seemingly spoiled party girl in college. On her birthday, she finds herself hunted by a masked killer, and every time she dies, the day restarts. The movie follows her journey of attempting to find out who’s trying to kill her and how to make it to tomorrow.

Other than the obvious death scenes that are heavily included in the story, this movie is more action-packed and funny than outright scary, so I think it would be a great choice for people who are new to the genre. Plus, it includes a fun plot twist at the end…

Fear street

Fear Street is by far one of my favorite trilogies (we don’t count the fourth movie). It takes common horror movie tropes, such as slashers from the 70s and 80s, and teen horror-comedies from the 90s, and adds a supernatural spin!

If you’re looking for a bingeable experience, then this series is exactly what you need in your life. The best way to view it is back-to-back because there are so many small details that connect the parts. In my opinion, the whole franchise is a must-watch! Again, except for the fourth movie, but it’s not canon in my heart.

Fear Street follows siblings Deena and Josh and their life in the “cursed” town of Shadyside, which parallels the neighboring town of Sunnyvale, where nothing bad ever seems to happen. If you want a thrilling but not entirely chilling watch, this is the recommendation for you!

Friday the 13th

Are you looking to get into classic horror but don’t know where to start? The original Friday the 13th is a great gateway movie and was actually one of the first scary movies I ever watched!

The classic franchise started at Camp Crystal Lake, but took many twists and turns as the sequels went on, which can be good or bad depending on who you ask. This movie follows camp counselors who get picked off one by one by a crazed killer, though who the killer is will shock you.

Since this movie is a product of its time, the special effects aren’t frightening, so it would be suitable for new fans. Just be warned that it includes lots of fake blood!

Still not ready for on-screen scares?

If you’re really interested in horror as a genre but can’t get over the anxiety, then I recommend a super cool YouTube channel called Dead Meat. They do tons of podcast episodes and movie commentary videos, but my favorite thing to watch on their channel is the Kill Count series hosted by James A. Janisse.

This series takes well-known movies and gives a play-by-play recount of the story, including each of the deaths that occur. If you want to know where all the scares are before you watch something, so you know when to close your eyes, then this is a totally viable option. Plus, each episode gives some behind-the-scenes insight into the movie-making process.

There are so many ways to appreciate the horror genre without being a fan of harsh gore or frequent jump scares. If these movies help you to find horror that you can handle, then that’s great, but don’t worry if they’re still too scary; at least you took the leap and tried something new!

