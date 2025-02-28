The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

One of the best ways of showing affection is through a good old-fashioned hug. Hugs are a great way to show emotions: comfort, excitement, how much you missed someone, or how much you love someone. Even better, hugs also have scientific benefits to a person’s health. Here are some ways that giving a simple hug can improve your lifestyle!

Relieve Stress

Hugs are a great way to relieve stress. When we hug a person, our body releases oxytocin, which is associated with feelings of happiness or love. When this is released, the body naturally relieves any feelings of stress or anxiety. If you are feeling stressed about homework or getting things done, try hugging a loved one. That, combined with some kind words, can help you feel better.

Improve Physical and Mental Health

When the body does release oxytocin, it can improve your physical health. According to an article from the National Library of Medicine, it is recommended that you get between eight to twelve hugs a day that last about 20 seconds. While your emotional health is being improved, hugs also lower your blood pressure, improve sleep, and boost your immune system. This can lead to long-term benefits, such as living a healthier life and improving your lifespan.

Your mental health can also be improved beyond being able to reduce stress. Hugs help you feel less lonely and more supported, especially when you are going through a hard time. Hugs are a good way to feel more connected to others and feel safe when life gets overwhelming. A hug from a loved one cannot solve our problems, but it can help make the load feel lighter.

Way to Communicate

Hugs are a great way to communicate how you feel. Just think, when you haven’t seen someone in a long time, what is usually the first thing you want to do? For me, I want to run up to them and give them a hug to say “I missed you!” and “I’m so happy you’re here!” When a person feels sad, hugs are a great way to feel comforted, and to say “I need some support.” If you are the comforter, hugs say “I’m here for you.” Couples often cuddle to show that they love each other and demonstrate the deeper connection they have for each other. This all goes to say that if you want to go beyond the words you say, try showing how you feel to communicate with the people you love.

Application:

In my personal experience, I try to make hugs a priority when it comes to my loved ones. My roommate and I try to give each other a hug at least once a day. When I see my friends, I try to greet them with a hug if they are comfortable to show that I care for them. Most hugs come naturally, but if you feel you may need more per day, you can let your friends or significant other know that you appreciate receiving hugs and would love to give more. Overall, the scientific benefits of hugs can help improve your day-to-day life and make you feel more connected to the people you love!