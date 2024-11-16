The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The experience of loneliness is an incredibly common one…1 in 2 adults in America struggle with loneliness.” Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General

Excitement for the new semester has faded, and many students have found themselves grappling with feelings of homesickness and loneliness. The school year may have started off with a bang, but as the thrill of campus life starts to fade, a sense of isolation can start to set in. According to the Mental Health Coalition, approximately one-third of college students report feeling so depressed that they have trouble functioning. However, they claim that only 25% of students with mental health problems seek help.

Emotional struggles may show their ugly head at any point in the year, and mid-semester can be one of the times that it hits the hardest. By understanding the complexities and causes of homesickness and loneliness, it, this can help in creating strategies to deal with them and gain better mental health.

Understanding Loneliness

A 2023 report released by the US Surgeon General last year titled, “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” found that approximately 50 percent of adults have feelings of loneliness. Feelings of loneliness and self isolation are at an all time high in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic. This can especially be seen in college age students leading to a national rise in depression and suicide rates.

Psychology Today defines loneliness as a “state of distress or discomfort that results when one perceives a gap between one’s desire for social connection and actual experiences of it.” Symptoms of loneliness include feeling isolated even within a large group, feelings of shallow or emotionally distant interactions, exhaustion, trouble sleeping, burnout, and feeling less than or not good enough. Some of these symptoms often get explained away as part of being a college student. All college students don’t get enough sleep, so it’s normal to feel constantly exhausted, right?

While being tired and feeling overworked is a normal college experience, experiences of chronic exhaustion could be a symptom of further issues-not just loneliness.

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation” Glenn Close

Feelings of loneliness in college students are also often paired with homesickness. Some of the main causes of homesickness include increased anxiety, social anxiety, and difficulty completing daily tasks. It can also include physical manifestations such as headaches, nausea, lack of appetite, and interrupted sleep or inability to sleep.

These feelings can be incredibly isolating and make mundane tasks, such as laundry and dishes, difficult to complete and can make more mentally taxing tasks, such as homework and studying, seemingly impossible.

Strategies for coping with loneliness and homesickness

Staying Connected: While poor mental health can feel very isolating, there’s always someone who understands or has experienced what you’re feeling. Talk to your friends or someone you trust about how you’re feeling. If you haven’t in awhile, calling home can also be helpful.

Get Out of Your Dorm: Some of the worst feelings of isolation can come from being cooped up in your dorm. Try going to an event on campus that you wouldn’t normally go to, such as a sporting event or a club meeting. It’s a great way to take a break from studying, and will give you a chance of meeting a new friend.

Clean Up Your Space: Sherri Gordon writes in an article, “The Connection Between Cleanliness and Mental Health,” that “Evidence suggests that having a messy, cluttered environment can create stress and interfere with your ability to concentrate.” She explains that cleaning and decluttering your space can have positive effectives on your mental health such as mood boosts and improved focus.

Keep A Positive Mindset: Through everything, it’s always best to try and keep a positive mindset. The stress of midterms won’t last forever, so it’s better to focus on what you have to look forward to. It can also help to think back to the excitement you had about going to college-or returning.

Seek Professional Help: If you feel that there is a more serious issue at hand, it’s best to seek professional help.

Everyone is struggling, You Are not alone

Good mental health is not a linear journey, and one will encounter many obstacles. Even at college where you’re surrounded by thousands of people, one can feel like they’re the only person in the world. However, there are people out there who understand, or have gone through the exact same thing you are. It’s important to build a supportive community around you to lean on in times of need.

“Be nice to yourself. It’s hard to be happy when someone’s mean to you all the time” Christine Arylo

