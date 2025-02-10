My Hiking Experience For the First Time Since Living in Arizona

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

I recently went on a hike with one of my best friends and we went to the Mormon Trail-Hidden Valley, about 20 minutes from the GCU campus. For a back story, I grew up hiking in my hometown in California and absolutely loved it. Since being in Arizona, it has brought a whole new meaning to me. I hadn’t been hiking in a while, and I didn’t realize how much I missed the outdoors until I was face to-face with it in nature. There is something healing about being out in the sunshine, admiring the Arizona desert landscapes. I have lived in Arizona for about 6 years and never noticed how beautiful the desert landscapes are until I explored the outdoors. Let me tell you about my hiking experience and how it changed my life.

We decided to start our hike on a Saturday morning around 10 a.m. The weather was perfect—70 degrees with clear blue skies. We had to park a bit of a distance away, which added to the adventure. As we approached the trail, I was immediately struck by how lively and welcoming the environment felt. Families, couples, and groups of friends were there, many accompanied by their dogs. Seeing those happy pups running around somehow soothed my soul. It was such a positive and friendly atmosphere, with everyone encouraging one another to keep going. That camaraderie made the experience even more special.

As my friend and I made our way up the trail, we played worship music. The combination of uplifting melodies and the awe-inspiring scenery was deeply therapeutic. There’s something about being in the midst of God’s creation that brings clarity and peace. Of course, there were moments when the hike was challenging. At one point, I found myself gripping a rock with one hand, carefully placing my foot below me to maintain balance as I climbed over an obstacle. It was tough but incredibly rewarding.

That moment reminded me of life’s challenges—how the journey, not just the destination, shapes us. Overcoming struggles builds resilience and character. As I navigated that tricky section of the trail, Miley Cyrus’s song, “The Climb”, popped into my head. The lyrics about perseverance and faith resonated deeply. Life isn’t always easy, but it’s the effort we put into each step that makes the rewards so meaningful.

“A walk in nature walks the soul back home” -Mary Davis

This hike wasn’t just about exploring a trail—it was about reconnecting with myself, appreciating the journey, and finding beauty in the world around me. That day truly changed my life. As we eased into the hike, we shared laughs and took time to admire the desert’s beauty. Eventually, we reached a high point where the view took my breath away. From up there, you could see the entire valley stretching out endlessly. The colors of the desert, with its rugged mountains and patches of green, were stunning. In that moment, I felt a sense of belonging and purpose. Arizona, a place I had called home for six years, suddenly felt like exactly where I was meant to be.