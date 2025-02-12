The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before we get into the types of tasks you can include, let’s first look at how to set up a weekly reset. It’s something you might not think about and instead just get on with. However, it could be a good idea to think about why you’re doing your reset and if you could make any changes first.

Set up a minimum routine.

For me, this is changing my bedding, planning the next week out, doing a bit of housework, and treating myself to some self-care before bed. This is the lazy girl version of the weekly reset for those days when you’re in a bit of a funk, but you need to get a handful of things done. This routine should take you less than an hour in total, so you can have the rest of the day to relax and rejuvenate.

Write your ideal weekly reset down.

Whether it’s a laminated sheet or a Notion page, jot down your ideal weekly reset where you can tick off every task. You could have multiple routines, such as my minimum routine, a mid-energy level routine, and a high-energy level routine. Alternatively, you could make a different routine for the various weeks in the month. Weeks 1 and 3 could be more of a deep clean, week 2 is dedicated to more relaxation, and week 4 is all about organizing yourself for the following month. Work out various routines if you want to because your weekly reset doesn’t have to be set in stone!

Batch similar tasks together.

Never split up similar tasks because you won’t find any motivation to go back to them. For example, doing a bit of cleaning, saying you’ll finish it later, and then never doing it. Get that cleaning out of the way as early as possible, if you can, then you can enjoy the rest of the day.

Split your day into categories.

Like the point above, dedicate certain time blocks for certain tasks. You don’t have to time-block your entire day, but it could be that the morning is perfect for cleaning, the afternoon is for getting organized and prepped for next week, and the evening is for self-care and relaxing. That’s the formula I tend to use as it feels the most logical. A tidy house means a tidy mind, and an organized mind means I can fully relax.

Have a running to-do list of tasks.

If you’re like me, you probably have a ton of tasks that you need to do but keep putting off. Why not gather them all up in one place (written down, as a note on your phone, or online somewhere) and see if you can tick them off gradually? This is a running to-do list so you’ll add to it throughout the year. You could use spare time in your weekly reset to get one or multiple tasks done. Maybe you need to repaint a wall or put up some photo frames? You could organize the list in terms of duration, such as 10-, 30-, and 60-minutes tasks. Then you can just take what you feel like doing on the day!

Allow time for fun.

Again, this looks different for everyone. For me, it’s catching up on TV or YouTube while I’m bullet journaling or having a pamper session in the evening. For you, it might be having an hour to dedicate to a hobby or sitting down to watch a movie or read a book.