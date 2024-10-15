The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the summer, I decided to stay on campus and work on completing summer classes. I was struggling due to the isolation I was facing; my mom had moved out of state, all my friends were back home with their families and friends, and campus life was not as active. During that time, however, the idea of a journey was brought up to me and since has been appearing in different ways throughout my life. I have been stuck on this idea of a journey; that we each have our path that changes based on how we want to live our lives and the actions we take. It provided me with a lot of insight into how I want to live my life. Here are some things I’ve unpacked while following this concept.

Setting Boundaries:

I have found setting boundaries not only provides me with the ability to grow in my relationships with others in a more positive direction, but also makes it possible to stop and make sure I’m taking care of myself. Since the school year has kicked back into the swing of things, my priorities have been focused on my social life while neglecting my social battery and assignments. Everyone’s schedule is different with the classes and workloads we balance; however, taking a look at your priorities and activities from an outside perspective can help reveal stressors, and then setting up boundaries to protect yourself and your relationships.

Letting change happen:

College is such a big adjustment; for some, this is their first time experiencing real independence, which can be quite overwhelming. I become really stressed over assignments, and I am especially hypocritical of my writing style because it needs editing. I feel pressure to have perfect articles and essays because of my major and the career I am pursuing; nevertheless, it is important to remind ourselves that change can be good. It can teach us a lot about the world around us, but also about ourselves. We learn from change and can find different aspects to appreciate through hardships.

Spending time with yourself:

I am an introvert at heart and value my personal time, but often it can get muddled or become an afterthought when life piles up on me. Other things become more important than myself, putting a lot of pressure to make it through busy times instead of slowing down. When time is available, it’s helpful to take a moment, a breath, and spend quality time doing the things you love. Your personality and views are created through the things you like and view, and spending time learning what you enjoy can be refreshing and can lead you to find comfort through these activities.

Reflection:

It can be hard for us to reflect because of our perceptions and worldviews; it can prevent us from resolving conflicts with others and ourselves. However, reflecting is important because it provides us insight into why we feel a certain way or why we are struggling with conflicts in our lives. Most importantly it shapes one’s mindset and how we address conflicts, leading to personal growth and self-understanding.