Everyone is looking forward to winter fun after finals season! After many hours spent studying for final exams and perfecting projects and essays, winter fun cannot come soon enough! Whether you are traveling home for the holidays or staying home, spend some time de-stressing and recharging with some fun activities that can be done by yourself, with your partner, or with family and friends. Here are a few ideas to help you create a holiday break bucket list!

Ice Skating Whether you are a beginner or an advanced skater, ice skating is a staple activity in the winter! Head over to your local ice-skating arena and begin gliding on the ice. Bring along your friends for a fun hang out or your partner for a date night! Ice skating is a great way to try out a new hobby. Baking Holiday Treats Sigmund vi Unsplash The best part of the holidays is the sweet treats! After pumpkin spice flavors in the fall, everyone is excited for peppermint and mocha flavors! My favorite activity is baking my favorite recipes and sharing them with family, friends, and my neighborhood. Baking is a great way to share your love with everyone around you with a sweet delight. Some ideas for baked treats you should try are peppermint bark, gingerbread man cookies, or Christmas sugar cookies. Donating and Volunteering Photo by Matthew Henry from Burst/Shopify This is the season to think about giving back! There are many ways to spread mindfulness, generosity, and thoughtfulness this season. You can donate your time by volunteering at your local food bank, soup kitchen, or favorite volunteer center. They are always looking for volunteers! You can also give to toy drives or the Salvation Army’s Adopted Angels program where you can donate gifts to children in need. Gather your friends or family for an evening celebrating the true meaning of the holidays! Watching Holiday Movies Photo by Ellie Burgin from Pexels For homebodies, a night watching your favorite holiday movies is the best way to spend your time. Bring your favorite holiday snacks, peppermint candies, and hot cocoa to the couch and snuggle up in front of the TV for a night of festive films. Home Alone, Elf, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Harry Potter are my favorite movies to watch this season. However, if you would like to try something new, some holiday movies that are coming out this year are A Sudden Case of Christmas and Hot Frosty! Reflect and Set New Year Intentions Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels The end of the year is the best time to reflect on the events of the past year. Spend some time journaling or meditating on the year. Spending time to reflect on your accomplishments, goals, and special events in the past year is a good way to keep yourself grounded in your personal goals and help you create new goals for the upcoming year. If you need help with starting, ask yourself these questions: Who did I spend most of my time with? What was something new I tried this year? What was something I wish I had done? What was the best thing I did this year? What are some things that January 1st you would love about December 31st you?

The holiday season for many is a time to go back your hometown, spend with family, and relax and recharge for the next year. The holiday season is meant to be spent with the people you love the most as you share your love and appreciation for one another. Hopefully, this article gave you a few fun ideas for this season. Race to finish your bucket list before the end of the year!