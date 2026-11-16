This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between classes, work, extracurriculars, and the many demanding tasks of being a college student, CollegeAve reports that 80 percent of undergraduate students are impacted by burnout. Burnout is a psychological response to prolonged stress, which can stem from a multitude of factors, such as overloading tasks, a lack of support, and perfectionism (College Ave Staff, 2025). Individuals start to realize they are experiencing burnout when they are extremely fatigued. Sometimes it can feel like an autopilot zombie working just to complete tasks. With an exhausted brain, learning new content can be extremely difficult. Other common symptoms are unexplained headaches, easy irritability, trouble sleeping, immunity depletion, procrastination, indifference or apathy, and even depression. Students likely struggle to keep their grades up and perform to the best of their ability in their activities.

Neurological Viewpoint

Chronic stress is the main cause of burnout. Stress triggers adrenaline and cortisol in a fight-or-flight response to help individuals cope and push through a short-term event, but when this response persists, the brain desensitizes to it and can no longer push through. This overworks the brain’s stress response system (HPA axis) and amygdala, damaging the prefrontal cortex responsible for decision-making and emotional balance, which leads to physical fatigue responses. During stress responses, dopamine is also depleted for short-term assistance, but with chronic stress, the brain does not have enough supply to function properly, leading to many depressive emotions and responses (Khammissa, 2022).

Treatment

With such a strong negative impact on students’ lives and academic performance, understanding treatment measures is essential. Colleges are consistently attempting to implement mental health educational and improvement opportunities, but what can students do themselves to work against burnout? Well, first, understanding what is going on in their bodies is a great start. Many individuals are tough on themselves because of their depleted performance in routine activities. A defense against stress is understanding that not only is this a normal response, but a common one, and they are not alone.

A commonly discussed solution to burnout is deep breathing, meditation, journaling, and taking on joyful hobbies, but when overburdened with tasks, adding on another thing might seem daunting or like a waste of time. With this mindset, that is exactly what they will become. Even though you think your brain is taking a break, it is actually generating more stress because you are not enjoying the activity. Replacing monotonous routine tasks meant for happiness with new and fulfilling tasks is the best way to work towards mental peace.

Another way to work against it is by setting small goals or stopping looking at the big picture. When we try to overplan what seems like an endless amount of tasks, that is where overwhelmedness comes in, and we lose all motivation to even start. When we can readjust our view and take one step at a time, progress begins. It is also easy to try to work on things in a set way. An easy way to add light to repetitive assignments is by switching up the methods of learning between videos, drawings, writing, and color.

A lot of times stress can come from performance that people had when they didn’t even know they were stressed, but understanding to learn from these setbacks is important here as well as being kind to yourself. Words hold energy and power, so implementing positive affirmations and encouraging diction into our daily lives can truly make a difference.

Prevention

Once learned, recognition of burnout becomes easy. So what can we do when we see ourselves falling back into these unhealthy loops to prevent it? A lot of times we will try to plan healthy activities, such as exercise, hobbies, and eating into our days. While a routine is the most efficient method for productivity, it can also remove meaning from the duty itself. Your brain starts to function in a robotic way, not leaving room for spontaneity and creativity. Do not remove the activities or routine, but leave room for change. If you eat the same food at the same time every day, you will get sick of it. Think of all of your hobbies like this. If walking, painting, or working out is incorporated into your routine, try to change up the path you walk on, the surface you paint on, or the exercises during your workout. It adds room for improvised pleasure that lowers stress levels.

When meetings, assignments, work, and scheduled events pile up, individuals are bound to have a scrambled brain trying to juggle everything. Removing breaks can become normalized until it becomes too apparent that one is needed. Remember that it is okay to let go of things that do not contribute to your mental well-being. Time management skills do not form overnight. It takes commitment and often failure to understand what works for you, so enjoy the process.

Burnout is an extremely common aspect of undergraduate students’ experience. With mental health being such a neglected area, education is important. When we know what is happening in our bodies and how we can work to improve them, we will start seeing balanced, healthy outputs.

References

College Ave Staff. (2025, March). Collegeave.com. https://www.collegeave.com/articles/how-to-manage-and-prevent-student-burnout/

Khammissa, R. A. G., Nemutandani, S., Feller, G., Lemmer, J., & Feller, L. (2022). Burnout phenomenon: neurophysiological factors, clinical features, and aspects of management. The Journal of International Medical Research, 50(9), 3000605221106428. https://doi.org/10.1177/03000605221106428