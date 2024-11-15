The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter.

College is hard; there is no doubt about it. Between running from class to class and turning in homework assignments that never seem to end and to-do lists that never get finished, we often begin to burn out. One of the best ways to avoid burnout is by prioritizing self-care. However, self-care is not just expensive skincare, vacations, and pricey, high-maintenance beauty routines. Self-care is about taking care of your body to rest and re-energize your mental, physical, and spiritual self. There are many simple ways to do self-care!

Prioritize Sleep

Sleeping is the most important element of self-care. Sleep is needed for our brain to relax and for our body to rest. Not having enough sleep can negatively impact your health terribly. However, there are a few tips that will help you with self-care.

Create a sleep schedule: This may be obvious, but how many of us go to sleep at different times every night? Our body relies on a routine especially when it comes to sleep. The best way to fall asleep quickly is to have a routine where your body is accustomed to falling asleep at a certain time. A set schedule will also allow you to plan out 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

Do not use your phone before bed: One big problem for me when it comes to falling asleep is using my phone before bed. Using your phone beforehand distracts you from relaxing yourself. Instead of sleeping, you start watching TikTok videos, looking through social media, or texting your friends. A good idea is to put your phone on silent, do not disturb, or sleep mode. Your phone will silence any notifications that could potentially interrupt your rest.

Staying Active

Another helpful priority to have is exercise. Now, exercise can come in many forms and, depending on your goals and needs, everyone’s workout can differ. However, exercise in any form is crucial for everyone. Exercise will strengthen you, help prevent health issues, and give you greater self-esteem. Some ideas for simple exercise routines are:

Taking walks: Taking walks can be very good for both your body and your mind. Taking walks allows you to implement some exercise routines into your daily routine. It is a cardio exercise that is incredibly easy to do. By taking walks, you are going outside and taking in some fresh air. During this time you can listen to music, an audiobook, or a podcast.

Stretching: Stretching your body every day allows you to become more flexible, causes less body pain, and releases stress in your body. Stretching can be done sitting down in a chair, in bed, on the floor with a yoga mat, or from your bed. You may also look up routines on Youtube, Instagram, or TikTok for new ideas.

Taking Breaks for Fun Activities

When you are trying to balance being a student and college life, fun is sometimes hard to make time for. However, the best way to avoid burnout is to allow yourself a break to be yourself, have a laugh, and fill your time with something you love.

Exploring a hobby: Exploring new hobbies can open up so many worlds for yourself. New hobbies open up new communities, new friends, and new skills. Some ideas for new hobbies are pottery, rock climbing, painting, pickleball, and video games! Or…is the pile of old hobbies collecting dust from the corner of your room? Maybe the time to dust them off has arrived! Picking up your old hobbies also means you already own many of the supplies needed which may be more financially accessible than starting a new hobby. Reconnecting with an old hobby allows you to connect with your past. You can reflect on how much your progress has improved and how much your life has changed, while reminding you of things you love to do.

Explore your city: Another idea is to explore your city! Across your city, there will be many events all over your area full of fun! You can visit a new coffee shop, go to a show for a local band, or visit local art exhibitions and fairs!

Socializing

Even for introverts, socializing is an important part of self-care. Whether you find going to a party or social event fun, or if you’d prefer a night in with a close friend or partner, socializing is healthy. Sharing your life, your jokes, and stories with another human being makes us feel safe, loved, and recognized which are all important for our spiritual and mental health. To have our presence acknowledged by others through communication, laughter, tears or smiles makes us feel like we belong.

Spend time with family: As college students, it is hard to spend time with family. If you live near home, spend a weekend with a family member. Have a home-cooked meal, a nap in your childhood room, and check in with your family. If you live away from home, call, video call, or text your family for an hour or more. Family wants to connect with you and they miss you very much; they would appreciate it immensely. Spending time with family allows you to reconnect with your loved ones and find stability and comfort in your home.

Check-in with friends: Hanging out with your friends as you grow older becomes harder and harder. Between work, college classes, commutes, and late-night studying, it is hard for schedules to line up. If this is the case, text your friend, leave a voice note, or send a picture until you can meet in person. Connecting with your friends allows you to relax, laugh, cry, and confide. Everyone needs a friend to share their life and grow with.

Self-care is important for all college students to find a balance between college life, academia, and their personal lives. Taking care of your health will allow you to become a better student, a better friend, and a better individual. You cannot put your best into your life without having good health. So, you can try a few of these ideas to better your mental and physical health!