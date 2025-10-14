Your Next Favorite Artist Based on Your Favorite Taylor Swift Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Taylor Swift’s new album dividing her fans, it’s easy to forget that there’s a Taylor Swift era for almost everyone. My top artist on Spotify has been Swift for the past three years, and I clock in at about 60,000 minutes of music every year, so I’ve been able to discover some amazing artists that match the style of each Swift album.

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic, introspective, or just want something new in your rotation, here are some artists to check out based on your favorite Taylor Swift album.

Taylor Swift – Tyler Childers

If you love Swift’s debut, Tyler Childers is a great fit. His storytelling is heartfelt and grounded, with country roots that echo Swift’s confessional style.

As for recommendations, “Charleston Girl” and “Tattoos” capture the upbeat, young-Taylor energy. For some of the more down-tempo country tunes, songs like “Lady May” never fail to relax.

Fearless – Kacey Musgraves

For fans of Fearless, Kacey Musgraves brings the same dreamy energy. Her music strikes a similar balance between nostalgia and optimism.

Personally, I started listening to Kacey Musgraves from her song with Zach Bryan. Now, I really love “Golden Hour” and “Deeper Well.” I think these two have instrumentals that share a spirit with some of Swift’s Fearless-era songs.

Speak Now – The Backseat Lovers

If Speak Now resonates with you, The Backseat Lovers is a great match. Their music has emotional storytelling and intimate lyrics that capture the same reflective and personal tone.

The Backseat Lovers also happen to be my favorite band of all time. Although every song deserves a listen, “Sinking Ship” and “Elevator Days” have sounds particularly reminiscent of the good old Speak Now indie rock.

Red – Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams fits perfectly for Red fans. Her soft, heartfelt songwriting is introspective and perfect for revisiting familiar feelings of first heartbreak and nostalgia.

Even though The Secret of Us deserves its hype, some hidden gems lie further back in her discography. Songs like “Full Machine,” “Mess It Up,” and “Wishful Thinking” give me the same nostalgic feeling that Red-era Swift songs do.

1989 – Troye Sivan

If you love 1989, Troye Sivan is a solid choice to delve into. His shimmering synth-pop sound both carries emotional depth and remains upbeat.

His songs have a wide range, from that danceable feeling, like “Rush” or “Got Me Started,” to some more mellow songs like “One of Your Girls.”

reputation – BETWEEN FRIENDS

Fans of reputation will find a lot to enjoy in the BETWEEN FRIENDS discography. Their more edgy pop is both introspective and bold, which is a balance I think reputation also does well.

“Affection” is an absolute masterpiece that rep-era Swift would have loved. I also love “JAM !” for something more experimental and loud.

Lover – Audrey Hobert

For those who connect with the dreamy pop romanticism of Lover, Audrey Hobert brings those same qualities to her production and songwriting.

Her new album is absolutely incredible. “Shooting star” is my favorite, and “Drive” really reminds me of a fun track that could be on Lover.

folklore – Sufjan Stevens

folklore fans will appreciate the beauty of Sufjan Stevens. His reflective, poetic songwriting mirrors the quiet, contemplative atmosphere of the album.

I adore “Death of Dignity,” but any song from his discography has the potential to really strike a chord with the sentimental folklore fans out there.

evermore – Djo

If you love evermore, Djo is the way to go. His introspective, slightly experimental sound complements the reflective indie-folk storytelling of Swift’s wintery album.

You’ve probably heard songs like “End of Beginning” from when it blew up on TikTok, but his new album is absolutely amazing. My personal favorite is “Who You Are,” which is an absolute emotional rollercoaster.

Midnights – Lorde

Fans of Midnights will enjoy Lorde. Her music carries the same reflective and immersive pop production with just-as-contemplative lyrics.

From her new album, “David,” matches the sadder songs of Midnights. However, if you want something a little peppier, listen to “A World Alone.”

The Tortured Poets’ Department – Cigarettes After Sex

My favorite Taylor album! If you’re drawn to The Tortured Poets’ Department (TTPD) like I am, Cigarettes After Sex fits perfectly. Their slow and poetic sound creates an intimate atmosphere.

After going to their concert, I realized nothing beats a quiet night listening to Cigarettes After Sex. Personally, I love “Tejano Blue” and “Crush,” as they both give me the same feeling of needing to lie down on the floor and reflect as the entirety of TTPD does.

The Life of a Showgirl – Clairo

If you’re one of The Life of a Showgirl’s (TLOASG) lovers, Clairo is an excellent match. A lot of her songs have a similar confident pop sound.

In my opinion, “B.O.M.D.” gives off that experimental yet fun pop sound. My personal favorite Clairo song as a Clairo fangirl is “Bags,” but specifically the Electric Lady Studio Version.

No matter which Taylor Swift era is your favorite, there’s a world of music out there that complements the feelings and vibes each album emits. So, plug in, explore, and let your Spotify playlist expand in ways Swift would approve of.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!