Which Taylor Swift Song You Are Based on Your Major

If you’re a “Swiftie” like me, you know that Taylor Swift has released a lot of songs, specifically 274 songs. For an artist with such a large range of music, I truly believe everyone has to like at least one of her songs. From folklore to reputation, Taylor Swift has a versatile discography spanning genres such as country, pop, indie-folk, and alternative.

With so many options to choose from, here is what Taylor Swift song I assign you based on your major!

Psychology: “Mastermind”

If there’s one major that can truly get into someone’s psyche, it’s psychology. “Mastermind” perfectly encompasses the strategic thinking and planning psychology majors do as they analyze every word and action that comes their way. Being such calculated and self-aware individuals, this major reminds me of Swift herself with her elaborate Easter eggs and release dates. In true Swift nature, I truly wouldn’t be surprised if someone from this major told me “none of it was accidental.”

Finance: “Long story short”

As someone who loathes anything financial, the only things I can give to finance majors are thoughts and prayers. Every finance major deserves a little less stress in their lives, making evermore the ideal album with its peaceful atmosphere and soft melodies. The lyrics “Long story short, I survived” truly wrap up the experience and pressures of the finance world.

Criminology: “no body, no crime (feat. HAIM)”

Every true crime girlie knows “no body, no crime,” is perfect for criminology majors. The song fits so well into the investigative and curious nature of criminology majors, as it takes us through the fictional crime story of Este, who is murdered by her cheating husband after she confronts him. Swift’s murder-mystery tale follows Este’s friend trying to prove who did it. This song perfectly aligns with criminology majors because of its murder-mystery storytelling elements that intrigue every listener, especially true crime lovers.

English: “Cardigan,” “Betty,” & “August”

If you’re a folklore fanatic like me, you know the Betty, James, and Augustine love triangle lore from the songs “cardigan,” “betty,” and “august.” These songs just scream English major to me. The romantic and heartbreaking storytelling between these three songs is truly literary coded with its symbolism and beautifully crafted lyrics. Only a genius and mastermind like Taylor Swift (and English majors) could come up with such an intricate plot for songs.

International Affairs: “The Man”

As a woman in a patriarchal world, it can feel damn near impossible to display acts of power and diplomacy anywhere and everywhere. “The Man” depicts this feeling as it goes through the gender inequality and power dynamics in society. It mirrors the experience of international affairs majors as they work to learn these structures on a global scale, making them the epitome of “The Man.”

Nursing: “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

Nursing majors are the future (and often unsung) heroes of society, choosing to devote their lives to fixing and healing individuals. Ironically enough, “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” is about the desire to fix a broken man and a broken heart, tying up beautifully into the world of healing others.

Political Science: “the last great american dynasty”

Filled with lyrical story-telling, folklore contains “the last great american dynasty,” which tells the story of American socialite and philanthropist Rebekah Harkness. Political science majors have a knack for political history, especially that which surrounds the intricacies of American figures and events. This song appeals to the curious and historical nature of political science students as it tells the scandals and life of Harkness, who definitely had a “marvelous time ruining everything.”

History: “The Great War”

Packed with historical references, “The Great War” aligns seamlessly with history students. It takes a lyrical genius like Taylor Swift to connect heartbreak to the worldwide impact that was World War I with lines such as “My hand was the one you reached for all throughout the Great War.”

Fine Arts: “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)”

Ranging from majors such as acting, dance, and studio art, “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)” captures the upbeat and spirited atmosphere of the fine arts world. I can’t help but feel the joy and passion of the arts when listening to this song; it never fails to put me in a good mood! These majors are truly the “New Romantics” as they capture the buzz, thrill, and passion of the creative and artistic side of the world.

Pre-Med: “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

The world of healthcare and medicine is notorious for being soul-crushing and truly difficult. Whenever I imagine pre-med and pre-health majors, I can’t help but think of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The lyrics “’Cause I’m a real tough kid, I can handle it” are, without a doubt, the anthem of those in the medical world. To the STEM girlies struggling right now, remember you can always get through it, even with a broken heart!

Engineering: “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

It goes without saying that being an engineering major takes a lot of courage. If you’ve ever taken a calculus or physics class, you know exactly what I’m talking about. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is for this complex and intricate STEM world that requires true dedication!

Communications: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

As outspoken, expressive individuals, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” definitely encompasses communications majors. From public relations to advertising, these majors always know when to speak up for themselves. This is much like Swift’s in the fictional storytelling within this song, where she decides to speak up and confess her love instead of holding her peace.

Entrepreneurship: “Style (Taylor’s Version)”