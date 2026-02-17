The Types of People You’ll Meet in an 8 a.m. Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every semester that goes by tries to teach me a lesson I can’t seem to learn: classes that begin at 10 a.m. are the secret to feeling less stressed. However, as registration opens, I suddenly believe that starting my day earlier sounds like a brilliant idea! Looking on the bright side, I observed various types of people who, just like me, will spend the next few months fighting their own eyelids in hopes of keeping them open.

the all-nighter

Well, for starters, no one can deny that college has a special way of turning students into coffee people (guilty as charged). Regardless of major, there’s always that one person to whom coffee is the new oxygen.

Some of us, rather than going to bed at a normal hour and having a proper morning routine, simply won’t go to sleep at all. Let’s call them the ones pulling all-nighters. Rather than going through the hassle of waking up in time to get dressed and get a delicious bite to eat, the all-nighters just don’t sleep at all. The dark circles and messy hair won’t let them lie. On occasion, saving time in this way is the way to ensure an ‘A’ on a really tough exam we have now and again.

the fitness guru

Next, there’s always the fitness student who’s already lived three lives before 8 a.m., and class hasn’t even started. This person has usually already gone to the gym, taken a cold shower, run five miles, and probably had two meals. Anything you wish you did, they’ve done it before class even began. Even with this, they still managed to arrive at the lecture with a smile on their face, ready and prepared for class. Is there a course or something to become a morning person? I’d like to sign up!

the procrastinator

On another note, the next person is the unfortunate individual who registered late for classes, and the only class of the day is the 8 a.m. Now they’re waking up just to go back to their dorms and sleep right afterward. At least they’re taking care of those attendance points.

the tourist

The next type of individual isn’t necessarily exclusive to just 8 a.m. classes. I’m talking about the one who treats lectures as vacations: rare, occasional — something you do maximum once a month. Let’s call them the tourists. They make guest appearances (usually when there’s an exam or review section), and their approach to the material being taught is much like that of visitors in a foreign country: they want to hit the historic monuments — that is, only the key places — then they’re out of there.

Now you have something to do as soon as you go to your next 8 a.m.: people watch and see if you can find one of the types we talked about here. While 8 a.m. classes can be tiring and build fatigue as the semester goes on, finding these fun and minuscule ways to stay engaged encourages the motivation to come back to each lecture.

