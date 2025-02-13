Roses, Ribbons, and Everything Pink: What Is Galentine’s Day?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s nothing more wholesome than celebrating girlhood with your girlfriends. Galentine’s Day, usually celebrated on Feb. 13, is an event that’s all about red and pink, food, and everything friendship. No wonder the holiday has become as big as it is today! In case you’ve ever wondered how this unofficial holiday started, it was invented by Michael Schur on the set of the popular show Parks and Recreation.

Back in 2010, in the episode “Galentine’s Day,” Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) takes her female friends out to brunch the day before Valentine’s Day, claiming, “It’s only the best day of the year!” She then adds, “Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair minus the angst.”

This unofficial yet official holiday is a way to honor the essence of Valentine’s Day without feeling pressured to be in a relationship. You can celebrate the cheesy, lovey-dovey holiday of Valentine’s Day, but instead of celebrating it with a date, celebrate it with your girls!

And no, this holiday is not specific to the “single girlies.” Regardless of your relationship status, there is so much to celebrate! It’s a time to spread love, even if it is non-romantic. Whether you are single, dating, in a talking stage, situationship, etc., you can embrace the Galentine’s Day spirit and have fun with your friends.

If you’re in a relationship and want to celebrate both with a date and your friends, don’t worry! The holidays are on separate days, making it convenient enough to do both! Female friendships are so important, and sometimes, when we get into relationships, we forget how important our friends are to us. This holiday allows us to honor our friends and remind them how much we care about and appreciate them.

What started as a sitcom joke became a holiday to celebrate women all over the world! Don’t let your relationship status limit your fun with friends! Decorate, get cozy, and spend the day with your girlfriends. You can even get your girls together to take a Galentine’s coffee trip to Calvin’s Coffee and try our signature drink (available all month long)!

Born in a TV show 15 years ago (which is crazy), this holiday is a reminder of how important it is to celebrate our relationships with our friends. Love is everywhere. Whether you decide to have a dinner party, movie night, or even have a picnic on Landis, Galentine’s Day is, as Leslie Knope puts it, “the best day of the year!”

