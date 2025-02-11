Your Galentine’s Day TV Show Watchlist  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you might be reminded that you are, in fact, still single. Yes, Valentine’s Day is all about romantic love, but what about your girls who have been by your side through your messy breakups, or when you are trying to draft the perfect text to your situationship? They deserve some love, too, right?

Galentine’s Day is celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, and it’s the ultimate girl-power holiday for celebrating you and your best friends. It’s a time to show the most important women in your life how much you appreciate their friendship and support. And what’s a better way to do that than a fun girls’ night in binge-watching your favorite TV shows?

I’ve compiled a list of the top three best Galentine’s Day-inspired episodes. So, if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Galentine’s, grab some popcorn and your besties for a night of watching some of your favorite TV female friendships!

Parks and Recreation “Galentine’s Day” (Season 2, Episode 16)

Obviously, we must start with the OG Galentine’s Day episode. Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, coined the term “Galentine’s Day” in this very episode to show the important ladies in her life how much she appreciated their friendship. She invites them out for her annual Galentine’s Day brunch, where she expresses her love for them.

Leslie and her friends show the importance of building each other up and celebrating female empowerment. They also remind us that we should take the time to celebrate the important female friendships in our lives. If you want to see more of the love and friendship between the ladies of Pawnee, “Operation Ann” (Season 4, Episode 14), and “Galentine’s Day” (Season 6, Episode 17), are also dedicated to Leslie and her best friends celebrating their friendship.

Gilmore Girls “The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale” (Season 4, Episode 2)

This one goes out to the moms or mother figures in your life. The episode focuses on Rory moving into her dorm at Yale with the help of her mom. The mother-daughter duo represents how most of us probably felt when going off to college for the first time, ready to start this new chapter of our life but also scared to be on our own without our moms right by our side.

This episode serves as a reminder that our moms play an important role in the women we have become today. So, make sure that this Galentine’s Day, you take the time to thank your mom or mother figure for everything they do for you!

The Office “Women’s Appreciation” (Season 3, Episode 22)

The episode starts with Michael Scott throwing a “women’s appreciation” event to honor all the women working at the office. But, in typical Michael Scott fashion, it goes terribly wrong and quickly turns awkward.

Throughout the episode, the women of Dunder Mifflin discuss the underlying issues of workplace inequality. The episode highlights the importance of women standing up for each other and coming together for support. Although addressing serious issues, the episode still manages to provide plenty of laughter.

So, when getting ready for this Feb. 13, just remember what Leslie Knope says about the key to the perfect Galentine’s Day: leave your boyfriends and husbands at home, have a great breakfast with your gals, and celebrate the important ladies in your life!

