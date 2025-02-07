No Boo? No Problem. Host a Galentine’s Dinner With These 5 Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Dinner party culture is back this year, with Gen Z working to develop community by revamping the classic dinner party — emphasis on the party. An intimate gathering for people to catch up over good food and drink is now an opportunity for creativity. Whether acts of service are your love language or you’re the only friend with a full-size dining table, hosting a dinner party can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s my guide to hosting a magnificent dinner party right in time for Galentine’s Day!

Invite your gals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALLISON ✿ (@allisonbickerstaff) To prepare for a dinner party, you must develop a guest list. Contrary to popular belief, the more doesn’t always mean the merrier. Instead of inviting everyone you know, think of a few must-have friends and build the evening around them. You can do this by also inviting their roommate or a mutual friend, someone you two have in common and can share a conversation with. Once you’ve decided on the guest list, create and send out the invitations. Depending on the formality of the event, you could develop a cute digital invitation or simply send a group text with all the information. Be sure to ask your guests to RSVP so you know how to prepare!

Curate the theme

Before creating and sending out invitations, consider setting a theme for the dinner. With February fast approaching, it’s a great idea to host a Galentine’s Day-themed dinner party, but your party concept doesn’t have to relate to the most popular holiday of that month. A few fun ideas I’ve seen include afternoon tea, breakfast for dinner, around the world, and a taste of tradition where the menu is centered on family recipes. Setting a theme for the dinner party will not only provide a clear menu and decoration scheme, but it can also be an interactive way for your guests to get the full experience by dressing up.

Create a menu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AfternoonTea.co.uk | Afternoon Tea Guide (@afternoonteauk) After you have set a theme and set out the invitations, you need to curate the menu. Oftentimes, the theme of the dinner party can guide the menu. Consider the afternoon tea example; A menu matching this theme might include cucumber sandwiches, quiche, scones, Victoria sponge, and, of course, tea. Experimenting with food isn’t recommended for the night of the dinner party. If you’re not confident in your cooking skills, test out the food you plan to make at least a week before the party. If you can’t nail down the recipe, store-bought food can be just as good! You should also consider the dietary restrictions of your guests when developing the menu. This goes for drinks as well; if you choose to have alcohol at your dinner, make a fun matching mocktail for the guests who can’t or don’t want to drink.

Set the vibe

The theme doesn’t only guide the menu; it can serve as a basis for curating the vibe. It’s important to provide an ambiance for your guests that reflects your theme. Again, using the afternoon tea example, you could present the food on a three-tiered stand and serve with a charming teapot, all on a lace tablecloth or runner. I always suggest creating a playlist that matches the party theme.

Enjoy yourself