Where’d Everyone Go: My Friendships with Graduating Seniors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At this point, my future depends on whether my best friend gets into grad school. A world where I can’t do every minute activity with her and see her every day? No, I’m not hungry, thank you.

It’s not just her that I’ll be missing severely, but nearly my entire inner circle, too. Who’s a girl to eat with when all her go-to lunch buddies have all walked across the stage? Is loneliness the price I pay for being friends with old folks?

Well, I don’t think so. If you’re like me and have to hold yourself back from hiding your friend’s cap and gown, I might be able to help. I gotta save these tears for when my girls buy a house or secure their dream jobs because they really aren’t going anywhere, and I need to start building my own independence. Here’s how I plan to manage my senior year without my golden girls with me.

Girl, Bye!

If we looked anything alike, I’d probably get mistaken for the real junior to my best friend’s senior because of how similar we are. Just like any true friendship, we’ve meshed our mannerisms and quips to become a unit.

So how am I supposed to peel the Velcro between us? I realized I’m going to have to let my queen go to her kingdom and build her empire: her perfect career. These strong women are off to change the world, and I won’t be trying to stop that.

It’s all about looking ahead. Once my girlfriends can get in their bags and join the big leagues, the closer we are to vacationing in the Bahamas in our late 20s, reminiscing on these trying times. My girl gang will be off doing incredible things very soon; their departure is truly for the better. That isn’t to say I don’t get choked up when we talk about time slipping through our fingers, but the thought of us getting on a flight to Tokyo when we’re homework-free does soften the blow.

I try to become more comfortable with the thought of my senior friends not being here next academic year, while not becoming less present in the moment. I’m simultaneously cherishing our last semester together and exposing myself to a campus that’s a little emptier without them.

YOLO, Let’s Try Things Solo

Before I met these elders, I was no stranger to eating or shopping alone. Self-dates and outings were a source of refreshment and freedom to me, rather than the self-pity fest they can sometimes be now. I want to hone the skill I once wielded of prioritizing my well-being and interests over fear of judgment or lack of companionship.

I remember how empowering it felt to be comfortable eating alone in public places, letting my music run through my mind instead of socially anxious thoughts. The more I implement this in my weekly routines and decide to make certain days or afternoons “me time,” the more I can get used to doing the activities I usually do with my girls on my own and feel just as secure.

Wait, I Remember You!

Sometimes, college experiences can feel like a four-year war, and that makes the friends I made freshman year my battle buddies. I have to remind myself that I do still know and love people my age, and that not all will be lost next year.

I’ve started to build a safe landing for when my senior friends eventually let go and soar into their careers. By this, I mean rehashing and reconnecting with the people who have supported me since we were college babies. It’s healthy to switch up who I do my daily activities with, and I can start by pulling friends from my ancient texts for a coffee sometime.

Before we know it, my class will be looking at all the freshmen running around with their young knees while we struggle to get up from our cramped seats in huge lecture halls.

Oh, Who Is You?

As an involved campus girl, it hasn’t been that hard to meet new people who share similar senses of humor and work ethics. It feels like my storybook pops up and unfolds even further when a new character is revealed, and we share a giggle. For them to become a recurring role, though, it’s up to me to extend our time together outside of our involvement.

Seeing a coworker or club member outside of my professional settings and being able to goof off is pure honeymoon era. Why keep myself from the pure joy of new lifelong friends? I think the older I get, the less afraid I am of reaching out and being the first to be vulnerable. It seems to set the tone for others and show them I’m free of judgment and full of desire to hang out. Your girl’s just gotta do it more often!

Don’t Be A Stranger

Just because my favorite senior baddies are moving away doesn’t mean we can’t debrief our weeks or meet in the middle to spend a day together from time to time. We’ll be one call away from a night out on the town. Memories still can be made with one another — ones that might be the most important to our friendship.

Planning our next trips in and out of the country is still on the horizon for my bestie and I. Watch out, world, we’re going to be everywhere (once we aren’t broke)! Experiencing other places together outside of college towns can bring refreshing change to friendships. I’m confident our stories don’t end at grassy lawns and coffee shops; there’s still so much more to push and pull each other through.

My senior girls can leave all they want, but they won’t be getting rid of me anytime soon!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!